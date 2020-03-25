FM alum Chris Besecker retires from officiating

GREENVILLE – Darke County native Chris Besecker completed his 33rd year officiating OHSAA high school boys and girls basket and announced his retirement from the basketball courts with the close of the 2019-2020 basketball season.

“Officiating will be my happiest memories remembering all the officials I worked with,” said Besecker. “I got to be around and work with a lot of officials and it helped me out along the way – that’s what I take away from officiating.”

“The integrity Chris brought each night along with all our officials, I know on each given night they are taking care of business properly,” said OHSAA assignor and I’m not going to get many phone calls on these guys that are on the floor

The Franklin Monroe alumnus now residing in Troy began his officiating career at the young age of 20.

“I have had a lot of enjoyment good success over the years. Besecker noted. “I met many great people along the way.”

With 33 years behind him, Besecker looks back on a career where he put the student athletes first when calling a basketball game.

“We have a job to do,” said Besecker. “It always meant a lot to me to try to be at my best for the 10 that were out there on the floor.”

As with most officials, after a night of high school basketball Besecker would head home not knowing the score of the game he had just called.

“There have been many a night I’ll get asked what was the score and I’m not even sure,” said Besecker. “I could probably tell you which team won the game but sometimes score wise it just doesn’t even register.”

“This is our golf game,” Forrer said of officials. “We do not care, we could care less who wins or loses the game. We take a lot of pride in our professionalism and how we call a game but we also know that every time we blow a whistle that somebody is going to disagree with us – it’s just part of the game.”

Besecker encourages young people to get involved in officiating, not only basketball but each of the high school sporting events.

“I very much encourage young people to get involved,” stated Besecker. “If they have an interest and they are willing to put the time in – it’s very rewarding.”

Chris Besecker brings 33 years of OHSAA high school basketball officiating to a close.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.co

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

