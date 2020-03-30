Arcanum’s Baker name to Hall of Fame

ARCANUM – Arcanum varsity baseball coach Randy Baker, the husband of Karin (Monroe) Baker and the Dean of Darke County baseball coaches was recently inducted into the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“I didn’t know it was coming,” said Baker. “I found out in the fall they nominated me at the fall. They voted on it and I was approved – that is a great honor and I am very appreciative of it.”

The Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association was founded in 1973. The organization was created to serve all of the Miami Valley area high school baseball coaches with several objectives in mind.

First, and foremost, to promote high school baseball programs throughout the Miami Valley. The organization selects and recognizes baseball players, coaches, and teams, in many different ways each year. The selection of All-Area baseball teams, computer polls, and Hall of Fame are just to name a few that the MVBCA promotes.

Baker, a 1990 graduate of Arcanum Butler has 25 years at the helm of the Trojans baseball program that has seen its share of success.

Baker sports an impressive 352-203 varsity record including six Cross County Conference Championships (1995, 1999, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016), eight Sectional titles (1998, 1999, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015) and three District titles (1998, 2005, 2013).

“There are a lot of guys that had great seasons,” Baker noted, “and I enjoy coaching everybody.”

“I enjoy coaching, I enjoy coaching the kids. The parents have been great, the community has been great.”

“All the players and assistant coaches I’ve had over the years – too many to name,” continued Baker. “Justin Rench has been with me the longest, he has been great. A lot of parent support, a lot of parents chipping in doing double header lunches, help taking care of the field. Anything I’ve ever needed they have always stepped up and done the job.”

“The administration at Arcanum has kept me on for this long,” added Baker. “They pretty much have given me everything I’ve needed as far as facilities and things like that. A great community.”

Coach Baker can often be seen at the local Arcanum city baseball diamonds working with the youth of the community during the summer including eight years as the President of the Arcanum Junior Boys Baseball program.

“We’ve had a couple (titles) there,” said Baker. “I was coaching my son’s team and we won some All-Star tournaments but I always did that to make sure – I knew it would always funnel into the high school program. I always cared about Little League to make sure all the kids played. I just enjoyed doing that.”

Veteran Arcanum Trojans baseball coach Randy Baker inducted into the MVBCA Hall of Fame.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

