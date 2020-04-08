Anosnia’s Hall named Panthers coach

ANSONIA – Ansonia alum, Adam Hall has been named the new Tri-County North Panthers head football coach.

“I’m excited,” said Hall. “I’ve been wanting to be a head coach for a long time. I’m ready for this Corona Virus to get over with. I am ready for it to clear up so we can get going.”

Hall was a senior starting offensive and defensive lineman on the 10-0 Ansonia Tigers 2014 playoff team under Coach Eugene Hoening.

“When it comes to football Adam’s all in,” said Coach Hoening. “He was a very dedicated player in high school. Adam was our best offensive lineman and probably our best defensive lineman as well. He was just totally dedicated to the team and the game of football.”

“Coach Hoening has high expectations,” said Hall. “He is a very disciplined coach and playing for him teaches you that discipline that you need to be successful at the next level.”

“Coach Hoening is a great coach and he really is a great person,” Hall added. “If it wasn’t for Coach Hoening I wouldn’t have the opportunity that I have right now.”

Hall was a two year starter for the Tigers before moving on to play football for the Defiance Yellow Jackets college football team.

“Adam started really coming on his junior year and then his senior year,” Hoening said of Hall’s high school days. “I can remember he always struggled to finish conditioners under time and then when he was a senior he was able to finish his conditioners – he could run as fast as the running back.”

Hall, a 2010 Ansonia graduate and a 2014 Defiance Collage graduate takes over a Panthers high school football program that is coming off a 1-9 losing season.

“I don’t think they will be 1-9 long with Adam running the show,” said Coach Hoening.

“There are quite a few seniors coming back,” Hall said of North’s football program, “and their eighth grade team won the conference last year in junior high.”

The current Coronavirus epidemic has made it difficult for Coach Hall to begin working with his Panthers players as he would like.

“I have only been able to talk to a few of the players through email, but I have not met them face to face,” Hall stated. “I know they are working out on their own as much as they can.”

“I definitely am looking forward to building a program at North,” added Hall. “I know it’s a place that it can be done.”

“I look back when I started coaching,” said Coach Hoening. “I knew nothing and I soon learned I didn’t know what I didn’t know. Adam is so far ahead of me where I was when I was his age coaching football.”

“Adam has such a grasp of the defensive side of the ball,” continued Hoening. “He’s been a defensive coordinator so he knows what he wants out of his defense. Offensively he has more-less adopted my philosophy; ‘run first and if that doesn’t work run it again.’”

Hall is the son of the late Shannon Hall, father Steve Hall and stepmother Annette Hall and the grandson of Marvin and Judy Peters of Ansonia.

“No matter how she felt, she was at every game to watch her boys play, Adam and Aaron,” Coach Hoening said of Hall’s late mother, Shannon. “I’m sure there were some nights that it would have been easier for her stay home but she was there for every game.”

With all Panthers high school coaching positions open, Coach Hall is working on building a successful coaching staff.

“We are looking for coaches,” said Hall. “The junior high coach is going to stay on and do that.”

Please email Coach Hall if interested in joining the Tri-County North coaching staff at: adam.hall@ansoniaschools.org

New Tri-County North Panthers football coach, Adam Hall calls a defensive play for the Ansonia Tigers in the OHSAA 2018 playoffs. Adam Hall instructs a camper at the Light Foundation All-Conference Football Camp held at Greenville's Harmon Field. New Tri-County North head varsity football coach instructs campers at the Matt Light All-Conference Football Camp. Ansonia's Adam Hall, the team's defensive coordinator watches his players in the 2017 OHSAA playoff game at Crestview. New Tri-County North football coach, Adam Hall calls the defensive plays for the Ansonia Tigers in the 2018 OHSAA playoffs vs Sidney Lehman Catholic. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Ansonia alum Adam Hall signals defensive plays to the Tigers football team. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Adam Hall takes over Tri-County North football program

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

