Hunt & Klosterman leave marks

GREENVILLE – Two Lady Wave track and field graduating seniors, Riley Hunt and Emma Klosterman close out their high school careers with GHS track and field records even though being deprived of their senior season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Never another two like these two – I’m going to cry,” said veteran Greenville varsity track and field coach, Bill Plessinger. “I always enjoy awards (Spring Sports Awards) but I was dreading it this year because I would have cried like a babbling baby with these two.”

Hunt holds the GHS ladies pole vault record with a jump of 13’7”, a vault that recognizes Greenville’s Riley Hunt as the all-time best OHSAA female pole vaulter in the State of Ohio.

“When we did pole vault together we got to see eachother more,” Klosterman said. “During our other meets we still cheered each other on. I’m happy to see how well Riley did. She is very passionate about what she does and I really believe that she can go on and do great things.”

Klosterman holds two Greenville Senior High School records with a jump of 17’4.5” in the long jump and a jump of 33’7” in the triple jump.

“When we pole vaulted together Emma would always push me to be better and I hope I pushed her when she was still vaulting,” Hunt said. “It has been amazing and so much fun competing with Emma and going to school with her.”

“The sky is the limit and I hope the best for Emma,” added Hunt. “She is going to do great things.”

Riley Hunt earlier in the year signed to pole vault for the Arkansas Lady Razorbacks track and field program while Emma Klosterman has recently signed to continue her track and field career at Otterbein University.

“I’ve known Riley since she was a little girl and I got to know Emma in junior high,” said Plessinger. “Emma and Riley are two athletes at the same time that we probably won’t ever have again. I know that is an awfully broad statement but you look at their accomplishments and they are great kids. They are both going to go on to school. They are going to be successful in life and that is what is the most important thing.”

Coach Plessinger believes the Lady Wave track and field duo would have without a doubt continued to break their own records with a chance of adding marks to more events including the 4×100 relay had there been a senior season.

“They would have been on the board again,” Plessinger stated. “The 4×100 team that we put together this year would have no doubt broke the school record so Riley would have been on the board twice, Emma would probably been on the board four times.”

“If you look at that board there are not too many people that are up there more than once,” added Plessinger. “I really wanted it for both of them but it’s unfortunate there is unfinished business but there is nothing you can do about it. They would have been up there a few other times – we had a loaded 4×100 team.”

“Two special kids and they are both going to be successful in life no matter what they do,” said Plessinger. “They have brought joy, they were very unselfish and it has really helped our program.”

“I will miss them more as people than as athletes,” Coach Plessinger condluded.

