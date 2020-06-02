Training and facility re-opening begins

GREENVILLE – Greenville High School student-athletes started flexibility, agility and conditioning training today as part of the re-opening of athletics for the Green Wave Athletics.

Over the next few weeks, Green Wave athletes will begin getting prepared for upcoming seasons with department wide training coordinated by coaches and administration. The initial phase of return to play will last until at least June 12 and may progress to sport specific training on June 15th.

The current phase will focus on getting athletes back in shape through flexibility, agility and conditioning training. Student-athletes are required to perform a self-assessment prior to arrival and will have temperature checks prior to each workout.

If you are a GHS athlete and you are interested in training, contact Athletic Director, Aaron Shaffer, at ashaffer@gcswave.com or your head coach. We will be working to get Middle School athletes training within the next few weeks. Please be patient as we get this rolling.

I’m also pleased to announce that we have re-opened the Greenville National Bank Tennis Complex and the Jennings Center Track and Field Complex. Both are open for public use. The tennis courts are open for use seven days a week. The track will be open Monday-Friday from approximately 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

We ask that our students, coaches and community members follow all suggested guidelines including social-distancing, hygiene, and appropriate use of the facilities. Signage has been posted at all of our facilities with guidelines and expectations.

We ask that anyone using our facilities perform a self-assessment prior to using the facilities. If you do not feel well, DO NOT come to workouts or use the facilities. Contact your personal physician for further guidance.

Below are links with information regarding the flexibility, agility and conditioning training, along with signage at the facilities and Ohio Department of Health guidelines. If you have any questions please contact Athletic Director, Aaron Shaffer, at ashaffer@gcswave.com

Return to Activity Guidelines

GNB Tennis Complex Guidelines

Jennings Center Track and Field Complex Guidelines

Participation on School Grounds 2020-2021 Waiver

Covid-19 Athlete/Coach Monitoring Form

Ohio Department of Health General Non-Contact Sports Guidelines

Ohio Department of Health Skills Training All Sports Guidelines

Ohio Department of Health Tennis Court Operators Guidelines