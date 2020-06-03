Delk feels Sinclair pinch

GREENVILLE – Arcanum 2020 graduate, Grant Delk recently signed to continue his education and baseball career at Dayton’s Sinclair Community College only to get the news the school is suspending all sports for the 2020-2021 acadimic year.

“It took the game away from me that I really enjoy,” said a dissapointed Delk. “I have been playing since I was a little kid and the way it ended really is tough to take, but it is what it is. I can’t really do anything about it.”

Delk learned of Sinclair’s decision to close all sports with a call from his college coach.

The entire baseball team including Coach Dintaman had a Zoom meeting from home,” explained Delk. “He introduced that they were suspending athletics and they had no idea why. It came out to the world and the rest of Dayton later in the week.”

Delk will get a last opportunity to play organized baseball playing for the Greenville Thunder coached by Greenville American Legion Post 140 coach, Chad Henry.

“It is kids like Grant – that is why you do this,” said Coach Henry. “Grant played his sophomore year in high school, that is all he had to go with. A kid that exceptional not being able to play one year of high school is a tough pill to swollow. It is kids like that is why you do it.”

The Thunder will play a 47 game schedule against other area “Legion” teams with the majority of the games being played at Greenville’s Sater Park.

The 6’3” powerhitting hard throwing left handed pitcher looks forward to an opportunity to play a final season of organized summer ball after learning his college baseball career was scrapped.

“I am just going to focus on studies because right now Sinclair is giving me full tuition and all student athletes who stay,” Delk stated. “I believe that is the best thing for me right now.”

Grant Delk takes a turn on the mound in Tuesday nights Greenville Tunder’s practice at Sater Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-Grant-Delk-a.jpg Grant Delk takes a turn on the mound in Tuesday nights Greenville Tunder’s practice at Sater Park. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum’s Grant Delk wears a Sinclair College t-shirt to practice at Greenville’s Sater Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-Grant-Delk-b.jpg Arcanum’s Grant Delk wears a Sinclair College t-shirt to practice at Greenville’s Sater Park. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Arcanum’s Grant Delk has college baseball career cut short before it starts.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330