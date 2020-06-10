Moore takes over at Arcanum

ARCANUM – Veteran Cross County Conference coach, Abbey Moore is returning to Arcanum as the Trojans’ Athletic Director as well as taking over the Lady Trojans basketball program after a five year stint at Franklin Monroe.

“Being a part of both communities at some point in my career – you can’t get much better than those two,” said Moore. “I am very fortunate to have been a part of both communities and the support. I feel very fortunate to have been a part of these two communities.”

“This is a very difficult decision for me,” Coach Moore added. “Professionally it’s where I want to be as an athletic director moving forward. I am very appreciative to the Arcanum Board of Education and the administration for giving me the opportunity and believing in me.”

Coach Moore left the Franklin Monroe classroom after five years accepting the school’s Athletic Dirctor job where she served the fulltime position for one year, 2019-2020.

Moore served as the Arcanum Lady Trojans junior varsity coach for four years under head coach Rachael Fearon; Coach Moore’s older sister. The sisters combination combined for a very successful Arcanum program.

With Coach Fearon stepping down after the 2014-2015 season to spend more time at home with her husband and young family, Coach Moore moved on to take over the head Franklin Monroe Lady Jets basketball program.

“I can’t say enough about the Franklin Monroe community,” Moore stated. “They have treated me so well over the past six years whether it’s been in the classroom or coaching.”

“I treasure that time I’ve had there,” continued Moore. “The Board of Education, the staff, the students and the community has been so supportive of me. I am forever grateful for that and my experience at Franklin Monroe.”

Moore, a Franklin Monroe alum and standout Lady Jets basketball player accepted the challenge of improving the FM program at a lowpoint with the program lacking depth and expierence.

Moore took over the Lady Jets basketball program beginning with the 2015-16 season and immediately began to turn the program around after a dismal 2-21 first season mark and a program unable to field a junior varsity team due to low numbers.

The Franklin Monroe girls played to a 14-10 record in Moore’s second season marking the team’s first winning season since the 2012-13 school year.The Lady Jets improved to 21-4 the 2017-18 season, finished with a 19-7 record in 2018-2019 and is coming off a 2019-2020 season sporting an impressive 23-3 record giving Moore a 77-24 mark beginning with her second season for a 76.2 winning percentage over the past four years leading the Lady Jets basketball program.

“All of these girls that I have coached at Franklin Monroe are part of my family and they will continue to be part of my family,” said Moore. “That was a difficult decision for me and at the same time I am excited for the future too and what lies ahead.”

In the five seasons at FM, Coach Moore has been named Cross County Conference Coach of the year two times and earning Southwest District 9 coach of the year honors for the 2017-18 season.”

“I’ve had some really good players,” said Moore. “None of that (awards) happens without the kids that I have had.”

“I am very appreciative to the Arcanum Board of Education and the administration for giving me the opportunity and believing in me,” Coach Moore concluded. “There will always be a place in my heart for the Franklin Monroe community and my team.”

Abbey Moore accepts Arcanum Trojans athletic director job and Lady Trojans basketball coaching position. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-abbey-moore-b.jpg Abbey Moore accepts Arcanum Trojans athletic director job and Lady Trojans basketball coaching position. FM Athletic Director and Lady Jets basketball coach, Abbey Moore moves to Arcanum as the new Lady Trojans basketball coach and AD. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-abbey-moore-a.jpg FM Athletic Director and Lady Jets basketball coach, Abbey Moore moves to Arcanum as the new Lady Trojans basketball coach and AD. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

FM athletic director and Lady Jets basketball coach Abbey Moore named new Arcanum AD and Lady Trojans basketball coach.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330