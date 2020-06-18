Greenville Thunder dumps Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Thunder 19U team stunned Piqua Legion in dramatic come from behind fashion trailing by three going to the bottom of the eighth in extra innings to defeat the visitors 6-, taking advantage of a Brody Williams walk-off double.

“For Brody to get the walk-off after having a rough top of the inning was great to see,” said Greenville Thunder coach Chad Henry. “Completely to his credit, he flushed the top half of the inning and went up to the plate ready to win a game, not mope about what had happened. Really excited for him – what a great game to be part of.”

Greenville earned the win despite allowing Piqua to plate 3-runs in the top half of the eighth inning to take a 5-2 lead with the Thunder coming to the plate in their half of the inning.

“When they jumped out to a 3-run lead in extras all the momentum had shifted and with two down and a man on man on,” said Henry. “To our credit, the bottom of the order came through again and battled at the plate to load the bases down 1-run.”

The Greenville Thunder plated 2-runs in the bottom of the third taking a 2-0 advantage that would hold-up until Piqua used a 2-out 2-run double to even the score a 2-2.

Trent Collins opened on the mound for the Thunder going six and two-thirds innings, allowing 2-runs on 5-hits, striking out six and walking one.

“The middle of Piqua’s lineup can really hit but Trent did great tonight keeping them at bay,” Henry noted. “We missed some opportunities early where a guy would’ve broke the game open, but to their credit they made plays and kept the game winnable.”

Brody Williams picked up the win in relief allowing 5-hits and 3-runs with no walks over one and one-third innings of work.

Logan Stastny went 2-4 with a RBI and 2-runs scored, Brody Williams was 1-1 with 2-RBI and Tytan Grote went 1-3 with a RBI and run scored.

Johnny Reser was 2-2, Jarin Young 1-3, Tyler Beyke 1-3 and Trent Collins and Grant Delk each going 1-4. Zac Longfellow was good for a RBI.

Both teams collected 10-hits on the night. Piqua played error free ball while Greenville accounted for 1-error.

Logan Stastny collects one of his two hits for Greenville Thunder in league win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_c-Stastney.jpg Logan Stastny collects one of his two hits for Greenville Thunder in league win over Piqua. Brody Williams drives a Greenville Thunder 19U walk-off double to right scoring Reed Hanes and Logan Stastny for the win over Piqua https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_a-Brody-WIlliams.jpg Brody Williams drives a Greenville Thunder 19U walk-off double to right scoring Reed Hanes and Logan Stastny for the win over Piqua Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Trent Collins pitches six and two-thirds strong innings for Greenville Thunder in Wednesday night win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_b-Trent-Collins.jpg Trent Collins pitches six and two-thirds strong innings for Greenville Thunder in Wednesday night win over Piqua. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville 19U scores 3-runs in bottom of eighth to earn extra-inning comeback victory over Piqua.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330