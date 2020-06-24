Junior Thunder falls to Classics

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Junior Thunder dropped a Tuesday night 8-3 seven-inning game to the visiting Dayton Classics at Sater Park.

The Classics junior squad took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first and made it a 3-0 game going into the bottom of the third with the local Thunder team plating a run to make it 3-1 after three complete.

Neither team would dent the board in the fourth but it was the Classics plating three fifth-inning runs to lead 6-1.

The Dayton squad scored 2-runs in the top of the seventh to go up 8-1 before the Thunder score 2-runs in the bottom of the inning for a final 8-3 score.

The Greenville Thunder Junior team played excellent defense and put runners on base but was unable to get the timely hits needed to earn a home win.

The 2020 Greenville Junior Thunder team includes: Carson Bey, Seth Delk, Alex Baumgardner, Ben Ruhenkamp, Hayden Bush, Zach Ullery, Jacob Treon, Alex Kolb, Aiden Psczulkowski, Hunter Parks, Tyler McKinnis, Issac Mills, Cayden Clark, Joe Ruhenkamp and A.J. Shaffer and is coached by Austin Baumgardner.

The Thunder’s Alex Kolb takes a Tuesday night turn at the plate. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Alex-Kolb.jpg The Thunder’s Alex Kolb takes a Tuesday night turn at the plate. Ben Ruhenkamp opens for the Greenville Thunder Junior team against the visiting Dayton Classics. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Ben-Ruhenkamp.jpg Ben Ruhenkamp opens for the Greenville Thunder Junior team against the visiting Dayton Classics. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Carson Bey pitches in relief fot the Greenville Thunder Junior team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Carson-Bey-a.jpg Carson Bey pitches in relief fot the Greenville Thunder Junior team. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Carson-Bey.jpg Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Hayden Bush drives a pitch for the Thunder Junior team against the Dayton Classics. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Hayden-Bush.jpg Hayden Bush drives a pitch for the Thunder Junior team against the Dayton Classics. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Hunter Parks drives a ball to left for the Greenville Thunder Junior squad in game at Sater Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Hunter-Parks.jpg Hunter Parks drives a ball to left for the Greenville Thunder Junior squad in game at Sater Park. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Jacob Treon flies out deep to left for the Thunder Junior squad. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Jacob-Treon.jpg Jacob Treon flies out deep to left for the Thunder Junior squad. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Tyler-McKinnis.jpg Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Aiden Psczulkowski drives a ball for the Junior Thunder squad in home game against the Classics. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Aiden-Psczulkowski.jpg Aiden Psczulkowski drives a ball for the Junior Thunder squad in home game against the Classics. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Thunder’s Alex Baumgardner picks up a hit for the junior team in Tuesday night game with the Classics. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Alex-Baumgardner.jpg The Thunder’s Alex Baumgardner picks up a hit for the junior team in Tuesday night game with the Classics. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

