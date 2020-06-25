Former Versailles star to continue career at IU East

RICHMOND, Ind. – Kami McEldowney, a 5-8 guard from Versailles, Ohio, who played this past two seasons at NCAA Division II Urbana University, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Indiana University East starting with the 2020-21 school year.

“We are very excited to add Kami to our pack,” said IU East coach Tiffani Selhorst. “She will add another level to our point guard spot. She sees the floor well, can hit shots when needed, and will bring experience and leadership to our young team.

“I know it was important to her and her family to be able to play close to home, and I’m glad we were in a position to do that for them.”

McEldowney averaged 8.1 points at Urbana this past season. She led the team with 47 steals and was second on the team with 83 assists.

McEldowney was part of one state champion team and two state runner-up squads at Versailles High School, where she scored 1,323 points during her high school career. She was an all-state honoree and conference player of the year. She also played softball and was part of a state champion team in volleyball.

Kami is the daughter of Roger and Holly McEldowney. She plans to major in early childhood education and special education. She already has a connection to the River States Conference – one of her sisters played softball at fellow league member Rio Grande.

Kami wrote that she chose to continue her college career at IU East because of the financial support available at the school and because IU East is close to her home.

McEldowney joins an IU East 2020 women’s basketball recruiting class that includes Chloe Smith, McEldowney’s teammate at Urbana.

IU East is an NAIA program. The Red Wolves have won more league games than any other River States Conference school since starting the women’s basketball program in 2014.