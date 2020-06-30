GHS Alumni soccer matches on tap

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave boys and girls soccer programs will host the annual Greenville Senior High School alumni soccer games on the Harmon Field at Miami Valley North Hospital Stadium turf, Saturday, August 1.

The annual event promises to be an entertaining evening of soccer while providing a first look at the roster of this year’s teams, the future stars and some of the past.

The evening will start with the Green Wave girls taking the field to face the alumni at 5 p.m. Following the girl’s matchup, youth from the Darke County Soccer Association will take the field for a glimpse of who to watch for in the next few years on the high school stage.

Finishing off the evening, the Green Wave boys will step onto the pitch against the men’s alumni squad with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

The Green Wave Girls will be led by first year Head Coach Dave Ernst, previously the GHS boys Assistant varsity coach. Ernst will be assisted by Steve Shepard and Alex Hutt.

“The team is very excited for this opportunity to showcase the hard work and determination they have put in over the past 2 months,” said Coach Ernst. “They want to show the Alumni and the fans that they are ready to represent the Green Wave proudly. I believe the Alumni and the fans will be surprised and proud of the team we can put onto Harmon Field.”

The Greenville boys team will once again be led by fifth year head coach, Mark Coppess, assisted by Tyler Martin.

“The boys are ready for this year’s match against the Alumni,” stated Coach Coppess. “ Always a fun game with some good clean competition. It is always fun to have some of my players to return and play against current players. A great opportunity to see how we stack up against the Alumni.”

Alumni wishing to play in the match please contact Coach Ernst @ dernst@gcswave.com or 937-459-7967 to register to play. Deadline for registration is Tuesday July 28th for a correct size shirt. Fee for Alumni to play is $20.

Greenville alumni and 2019 varsity soccer players showcase the incoming 2019 boys team at the annual Greenville Alumni Soccer Games. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-alumni-boys-soccer-2019.jpg Greenville alumni and 2019 varsity soccer players showcase the incoming 2019 boys team at the annual Greenville Alumni Soccer Games. Lady Wave alumni soccer players take on the 2019 Greenville varsity girls soccer team in the annual boys alumni soccer match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-alumni-girls-soccer-2019-a.jpg Lady Wave alumni soccer players take on the 2019 Greenville varsity girls soccer team in the annual boys alumni soccer match. Greenville alumni soccer players compete against the 2019 Green Wave varsity team at the annual boys alumni soccer match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-alumni-soccer-boys-2019-.jpg Greenville alumni soccer players compete against the 2019 Green Wave varsity team at the annual boys alumni soccer match. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_8-inch-alumni-soccer-girls-2019-.jpg Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville Senior High School soccer teams ready to showcase upcomming season.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

