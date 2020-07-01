Ethan Henry Post 140 batboy

GREENVILLE – Eight year old Ethan (EJ) Henry, the son of Chad and Lauren Henry serves as the Greenville American Legion Post 140/Greenville Thunder 19U team batboy.

“Every time we’re at bat I pick up the bats,” Ethan said of his batboy duties. “I have a lot of fun doing that.”

When asked what he does with the bats when returning them back to the dugout, Ethan had a very obvious answer … “Obviously where the bat ring (bat rack) is, where the bats are.”

Ethan, the son of Post 140 head coach, Chad Henry enjoys his duties and takes his job serious, as serious as can be expected from an eight year old.

Ethan shared comments directed his way from head coach and dad during team games, a coach the eight year old said is a ‘good coach’.

“He’s like EJ, where are you,” said Ethan, “or EJ, are you asleep.”

An area the young batboy is well schooled – never publically admit you have a favorite team player.

“I can’t choose any of them,” Ethan stated. “I am friends with all of them. I can’t answer that question.”

Ethan plays shortstop for his local Greenville baseball team and wears the same No. 5 as Thunder 19U shortstop and pitcher, Tyler Beyke.

“I just play mini ball where there are like animal teams,” said Ethan. “At one point I was number six and I am a normal shortstop like our shortstop No. 5 (Tyler Beyke). I am normally No. 5 and I play shortstop most of the time but we also always have one for second base but when they are not playing second base I take over second.”

Local Thunder PA game announcer Dave Henry is the grandfather of EJ as noted by the young batboy.

“Papaw Dave and then my grandma Betty (Henry),” said Ethan. “She is really good – her baking is great.”

Eight year old Ethan Henry handles the batboy duties for the Local Legion baseball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_aaa.jpg Eight year old Ethan Henry handles the batboy duties for the Local Legion baseball team. Greenville Thunder batboy, Ethan Henry walks past his father, head coach Chad Henry on his way back to the dugout with bat in hand. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_aaaa.jpg Greenville Thunder batboy, Ethan Henry walks past his father, head coach Chad Henry on his way back to the dugout with bat in hand. Ethan Henry runs past third base coach on way to dugout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_aaaaa.jpg Ethan Henry runs past third base coach on way to dugout. Greenville American Legion Post 140/Thunder 19U batboy, Ethan (EJ) Henry returns a bat to the team’s dugout at Tuesday night home game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_a.jpg Greenville American Legion Post 140/Thunder 19U batboy, Ethan (EJ) Henry returns a bat to the team’s dugout at Tuesday night home game. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Ethan Henry hustles back to the dugout with two bats for the Greenville Thunder. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_aa.jpg Ethan Henry hustles back to the dugout with two bats for the Greenville Thunder. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330