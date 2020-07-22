DCTPA gets first tractor pull of season

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Tractor Pullers Association (DCTPA) held its first tractor pulls of season at the recent Greenville Farm Power of the Past at the Darke County Fairgrounds.
“This is our first outdoor pull for us due to COVID-19,” said trackside announcer Duane Edwards. “We have five or six more days counting the fair but it has just been a mess.”
“We have our Power of the Past show and a few of us thought probably should cancel it but I’m sure glad we didn’t now – we’ve got a heck of a show,” Edwards added. “It’s just unbelievable.”
Friday night had the “big boys” Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand with Clare, Michigan’s John Moore making it down the dirt track pulling in the 9,000 Farm Stock with his ’63 John Deere 4010 to get the show underway with the first run of the season for the DCTPA.
“We have some guys coming in here from the Regional and National circuits,” said DCTPA Hall of Famer Duane Edwards. “They will be back here again at the Great Darke County Fair.”
“They are doing some test hooks,” Edward continued. “One guy has a three turbin-modified and he just put another motor on it. He wants to see if it will run because if it does he’s going to Pennsylvania tomorrow and pull.”
The DCTPA followed all guidelines set down by the local Health Department and were pleased to follow the guidelines in keeping everyone safe.
“We had every other isle blocked off in the grand stand so they don’t get close,” Edwards noted, “and they have tape on the seats six feet apart but as long as you’re family you can sit in a group.”
The second day of pulling had the Antique Tractor pull taking place under Saturday morning sunny skies.
“Anytime you can have a tractor pull it’s a good night,” Edwards concluded. “We’re all family.”
