Horse Pullers a DC favorite

GREENVILLE – Greenville Power of the Past hosted its annual Horse Pull at the Darke County Fairgrounds horse area with fans following the Health Department’s COVID-19 distancing guidelines.

William F. Young took his place in the press box overlooking the horse arena keeping the event moving smoothly, a job the soft-spoken gentleman has done for 17 years.” Everybody just calls me Willie,” he said in his slow drawl.

“This is the first pull some of them have been able to go to all year,” said Young noted. “They were cancelled all through the circuit which starts in the south and come all the way up.”

“It’s big down south but Indian is probably your biggest horse pulling state,” Young said. “Georgia, it’s big down there.”

Horse pulling does not have big payouts for the winning teams but does carry a hefty price tag to be involved in the sport.

“Horse pulling is not a big paying sport but “You can wrap thirty thousand dollars in one horse in a hurry,” noted Young. “It is not a big paying sport.”

Young stated Belgain horses are the predominant draft horse used in pulling with a few Percherons also fitting in the mix. “It’s about the only two horses you will find used on the circuit,” Young said.

“They pick out a special horse and they might go through 50 horses before they find one that is suitable,” said Young. “A horse will be six or seven years old when it is giving you your best. They are trained to pull.”

Young was quick to point out horse pulling is a gentleman’s sport with team members reaching out to help their competitors.

“They are real nice guys,” Young said. “They’re just old country boys like everybody else around here.”

“They all jump in and help the other guy and root for them,” added Young. “It’s not a cut throat deal. It’s just like the boy told me over there, ‘we’re just here to have fun and help each other. That’s all we want to do, have fun and help each other.’”

A team of draft horses takes a turn at the Greenville Power of the Past 2020 horse pull. A team of draft horses makes a pull at the 2020 Greenville Farm Power of the Past. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Great Darke County Fairgrounds host the 2020 Greenville Power of the Past draft horse pull. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com A team of horses makes a pull in the draft horse class at the Greenville Power of the Past. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Draft horses kick up the dirt at the 2020 Power of the Past horse pull. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Trainers hold a team of draft horses back while team hooks up to the sled. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Draft horses make a pull straight ahead at the Greenville Power of the Past horse pull. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Draft horses move the sled at the Darke County Fair horse arena. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

