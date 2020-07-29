Arcanum and FM share VB camp

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets and the Arcanum Lady Trojans completed two days of junior high and high school volleyball camp presented by Otterbein Volleyball at the Franklin Monroe High School Hanger.

The camp was adjusted to a two day event, down from the three days as in past years under the direction of Arcanum head coach Macey O’Dell and Franklin Monroe head coach Angie Filbrun.

“It’s been different but we are trying to keep it as normal as we can for the kids so that we can create that team bonding and those relationships and still have a lot of fun,” said Filbrun.

“This year with COVID it’s a little different,” O’Dell noted. “It’s been a little bit more tricky but it has been great having Otterbein Volleyball here.”

Otterbein University Lady Cardinals head coach Monica Wright returned to the Darke County for another volleyball camp with the high school girls going from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the junior high in the gym from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day.

“Coach Wright contacted us several years ago and we started doing this camp together,” said Coach O’Dell. “They have come every year since. It has been a really good connection, we really love Monica, she’s been great, the girls all love her.”

“We are working on a lot of the basics,” Filbrun said. “Our girls are working on fast sets, fast offense and defense.”

Both Filbrun and O’Dell agree the girls were especially excited to be back in the gym for the 2020 camp with the COVID-19 pandemic still in play.

“I have had the best turnout I have ever had in the summer,” said Coach Filbrun. “The girls want to be in the gym, the girls want to see their friends, the girls want to play ball.”

“It is something to look forward to,” O’Dell stated. “It is something to do. The first day back you could tell they were just so excited to see their friends and be back in the gym – and hopefully have a season.”

Both Arcanum and Franklin Monroe are both coming off 2019 winning seasons. While the Lady Jets look to fill voids due to graduation, Coach Filbrun does not consider 2020 a rebuilding year.

“We’re ready to go,” Filbrun said. “I have some good kids. We have kids that are ready to step up and ready to go. I am excited, they are excited too so it should be a fun year.”

The 2020 OHSAA volleyball season officially begins Monday, August 1 bringing a smile from Coach Filbrun at the Tuesday afternoon camp.

“It’s here – we are excited,” Coach Filbrun stated. “We have been working since the middle of June so I feel like we have gotten a bunch of good summer touches in. We are ready to get started with the official season next week.”

Arcanum’s Taylor Gray goes strong to the net for the kill. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_a-Taylor-Gray.jpg Arcanum’s Taylor Gray goes strong to the net for the kill. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Emilie Fout goes to the net for the Lady Trojans a volleyball camp https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_b-Fout.jpg Emilie Fout goes to the net for the Lady Trojans a volleyball camp Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com A high school volleyball camper goes up for a spike at the Otterbein Volleyball camp at Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_c-1.jpg A high school volleyball camper goes up for a spike at the Otterbein Volleyball camp at Franklin Monroe. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com A high school camper goes to the net at the Otterbein Volleyball camp held at FM. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_d-1.jpg A high school camper goes to the net at the Otterbein Volleyball camp held at FM. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Arcanum junior Ellie Fout makes a set at the school’s volleyball camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_e-1.jpg Arcanum junior Ellie Fout makes a set at the school’s volleyball camp. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Otterbein University head coach Monica Wright watches Taylor Gray drill a kill. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_f-1.jpg Otterbein University head coach Monica Wright watches Taylor Gray drill a kill. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Otterbein Volleyball leads two day Lady Jets and Lady Trojans JH and high school volleyball camps

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

