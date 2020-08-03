OHSAA football officially here

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School football team was on the Harmon Field turf Saturday for the first official day of 2020 fall high school sports under the direction of head coach, Bart Schmitz.
“Second year,” said Schmitz. “I am excited to see what this team can do, see what we are made of.”
“The kids are handling themselves great with everything that is going on,” Schmitz continued. “They are showing up, we are getting better and we are worrying about ourselves right now.”
Amid the bleak reality of COVID-19, not only has the Coronavirus altered the 2020 high school sports scene but also noticeable is the message from the coaching staff to the players on the field.
“We are in different times and we talk about it all the time,” said Coach Schmitz. “You don’t always get to control what happens in your life but we can control how we respond to it and how we react to it.”
“That will determine a lot of the outcomes and how things will go moving forward,” Schmitz added. “We handle ourselves with great pride and we try to do things on and off the field the right way to give us the best opportunity we can to win on Friday nights.”
Coach Schmitz is pleased with the positive attitudes and work ethic of the Green Wave football players and coaching staff as they struggle through changing and updated high school sporting event guidelines.
“We’re lucky,” Schmitz stated. “Kids are out here that want to be out here. We try to get them fired up but at the end of the day it’s up to them. It will be interesting to see who steps up as the leaders this year and who is willing to grab this thing and run with it.”
“The motivational speaking is a little different this year but the message is still the same,” Coach Schmitz conclude. “We are going to worry about us and the two things we are going to live on is we’re going to out block people and out tackle people and that is just what we do.”
