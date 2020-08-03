OHSAA football officially here

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School football team was on the Harmon Field turf Saturday for the first official day of 2020 fall high school sports under the direction of head coach, Bart Schmitz.

“Second year,” said Schmitz. “I am excited to see what this team can do, see what we are made of.”

“The kids are handling themselves great with everything that is going on,” Schmitz continued. “They are showing up, we are getting better and we are worrying about ourselves right now.”

Amid the bleak reality of COVID-19, not only has the Coronavirus altered the 2020 high school sports scene but also noticeable is the message from the coaching staff to the players on the field.

“We are in different times and we talk about it all the time,” said Coach Schmitz. “You don’t always get to control what happens in your life but we can control how we respond to it and how we react to it.”

“That will determine a lot of the outcomes and how things will go moving forward,” Schmitz added. “We handle ourselves with great pride and we try to do things on and off the field the right way to give us the best opportunity we can to win on Friday nights.”

Coach Schmitz is pleased with the positive attitudes and work ethic of the Green Wave football players and coaching staff as they struggle through changing and updated high school sporting event guidelines.

“We’re lucky,” Schmitz stated. “Kids are out here that want to be out here. We try to get them fired up but at the end of the day it’s up to them. It will be interesting to see who steps up as the leaders this year and who is willing to grab this thing and run with it.”

“The motivational speaking is a little different this year but the message is still the same,” Coach Schmitz conclude. “We are going to worry about us and the two things we are going to live on is we’re going to out block people and out tackle people and that is just what we do.”

Greenville’s Hayden Bush works out at quarterback for the Wave varsity football at the team’s official first day of 2020 OHSAA football. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_a.jpg Greenville’s Hayden Bush works out at quarterback for the Wave varsity football at the team’s official first day of 2020 OHSAA football. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Alex Baumgardner makes a catch for Greenville at the opening day of high school football practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_b.jpg Alex Baumgardner makes a catch for Greenville at the opening day of high school football practice. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com GHS head football coach, Bart Schmitz blows his whistle trough his facemask at 2020 opening day practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_c.jpg GHS head football coach, Bart Schmitz blows his whistle trough his facemask at 2020 opening day practice. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Offensive and defensive Green Wave lines battle in OHSAA official opening day practice at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_d.jpg Offensive and defensive Green Wave lines battle in OHSAA official opening day practice at Harmon Field. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Greenville linemen work on drills at the team’s 2020 official opening of football practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_e.jpg Greenville linemen work on drills at the team’s 2020 official opening of football practice. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com A Greenville high school football player works on his punting at the official opening of 2020 OHSAA football. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_f.jpg A Greenville high school football player works on his punting at the official opening of 2020 OHSAA football. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Greenville high school players work on plays at the team’s official opening practice of the 2020 season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_g.jpg Greenville high school players work on plays at the team’s official opening practice of the 2020 season. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The offensive and defensive lines get set at Greenville’s opening day of football practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_h.jpg The offensive and defensive lines get set at Greenville’s opening day of football practice. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Greenville’s center hikes the ball for punting practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_i.jpg Greenville’s center hikes the ball for punting practice. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville welcomes the official opening of 2020 high school football amid pandemic

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

