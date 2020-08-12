GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave defeated the visiting Troy Lady Trojans 208 – 218 Tuesday afternoon in Miami Valley League (MVL) play on the back nine at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

“This was our first match of the year,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “I am pretty happy with how the girls are playing this early in the season.”

Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson carded a 36 to far outdistance Troy’s top scorer, Libby Harnish finishing with a 48 for the Lady Trojans. Jenkinson closed out play on the day sinking a downhill 40 foot birdie putt on the Lady Wave’s final hole of the MVL match.

“Kenna Jenkinson made a 40 foot birdie putt on 18 to get back to even par,” Coach Haines said of her sophomore leader.

Rounding out the Lady Wave top four included Trinity Reis with a 56, Lexi Slade shot a 57 and Leah Fry finished at 59.

Paige Stuchell placed second for Troy with a 55, Delaney Davis shot a 56 and Elise Hempker shot a 59 for the Lady Trojans varsity golf team.

The Lady Wave golf team is coming off a 2019 MVL season that saw the Greenville girls finish season play with a perfect 7-0 mark in Miami Vally League play and a 13-1 overall mark good for a .929 winning percentage while Troy finished 2019 with a 3-4 MVL record and a 3-10 season mark.

“We have matches Wednesday and Thursday so this will be a test for the girls,” concluded Coach Haines.

The Lady Wave travel to Sidney for a Wednesday match with the Lady Yellow Jackets and play on the road Thursday with the Piqua Lady Indians.

