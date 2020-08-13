Lady Wave golf defeats Sidney

SIDNEY –The Greenville Lady Wave varsity golf team defeated the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets 211-238 in Wednesday afternoon Miami Valley League action on the Jackets’ Sidney Moose Golf Course.

The win earned the Greenville their second victory of 2020 giving the Lady Wave a 2-0 start on the season.

“This was our second match of the year and a test for the girls,” said Greenville Lady Wave coach Tracy Haines. “Sidney’s home course is very hilly and tough to walk.”

Kenna Jenkinson led the Lady Wave with a 39 to lead all scorers on the day.

Trinity Reis and Leah Fry carded a 55 on the day and Lexi Slade shot a 62 to round out the top four scorers for the Lady Wave.

Evie Schwepe led the Lady Yellow Jackets with a 51 followed by Maddie Garber with a 61 and Lilly Blosser and Mallory Hoskins each finished with a 63.

“The girls played well and Leah and Lexi both had chip ins,” Coach Haines noted. “We still need to work on a few things but we are progressing well.”

Lady Wave sophomore, Kenna Jenkinson leads the MVL with a 37.50 while the Vandalia-Butler Lady Aviators hold down the following three spots with senior, Lexi Crawford coming in second with a 43.50 and Grace Hadder and Madalyn Strehle both with a 49.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

