Lady Wave golf team downs Piqua

PIQUA – The Greenville Lady Wave golf team stayed perfect on the 2020 season with a convincing 190-222 win over the Piqua Lady Indians in Miami Valley League play.

“This was the third match this week,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “The girls played really well and are continuing to improve.”

Kenna Jenkinson was the medalist for Greenville shooting a one under par 35 for the Lady Wave far outdistancing the Lady Indians first place finisher Kenzi Anderson’s 49 to lead Piqua.

“Kenna shot a 35 (one under par) with a couple of three putts,” Coach Haines said. “We did not use Julia Herron’s score today but she holed out from about 50 yards on a par 5.”

Rounding out the four top finishers for the Lady Wave had Leah Fry shooting 49, Trinity Reis shot a 50 and Lexi Slade shot a 56.

Brookliyn Wright shot a 54 for Piqua followed by Haley Krogman with a 56 and Ivy Lee closing out with a 63 for the Lady Indians.

