Lady Indians earn first season win

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Lady Indians claimed their first win of the young season Monday evening, with a 3-0 win of visiting Southern Wells. Despite the Lady Raiders keeping the score close throughout the match, Union City was able to fend them off and get the three-straight set victory.

“The girls are very young this year. We lost six seniors, so this is a rebuilding year and they are handling it very well,” said UC head coach Nancy Whitted.

“We are trying some new things and figuring out what will work best for us. I think once we figure that out, we will be very successful,” she added.

Leading in kills for UC was Mariah Claywell with 12, followed by Emily Livingston and Hannah Fischer, each with six. Aces were led by Katie Elliott with seven, followed by Andrea Sanders with four. Claywell also led the way in assists with nine and Carlee Rismiller contributed seven assists.

The Union City Lady Indians celebrate a point in the team's 3-0 volleyball win over the Southern Wells Lady Raiders. Clinton Randall | DarkeCountyMedia.com