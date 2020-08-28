Ansonia gets 40-6 win over Bradford in season opener

BRADFORD — The Ansonia football team got the season off to an impressive start, while Bradford showed progress from a year ago in the Tigers 40-6 win in CCC action Friday night.

Ansonia went 59 yards on the opening drive of the game, with Reece Stammen picking up the big yards.

Stammen converted three third downs in the drive.

He ran for six yards on third-and-five from the Bradford 30, for four yards on third-and-three from the Bradford 16 and nine yards for a touchdown on third-and-seven from the Railroader nine-yard line.

Connor Schmit added the PAT kick to make it 7-0 with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter.

On its next possession, Ansonia went 85 yards in 11 plays.

On a fourth-and five from its own 45, Ansonia kept possession when Stammen ran 15 yards to the Bradford 40.

On the next play, quarterback Isaac Barga connected with Peyton Beam for a 40-yard touchdown pass and Schmit’s kick made it 14-0 with 9:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Stammen then intercepted a pass and returned it to the Bradford 28-yard line, leading to the Tigers’ third score of the game.

Exzavier Moody had runs of 11,8, 7 and 7 yards on the drive to help overcome a penalty, before Stammen ran it in from two yards out. Schmit’s kick made it 21-0 with 5:07 remaining in the half.

Moody would added a 15-yard TD run just before the half and the PAT failed, giving the Tigers a 27-0 lead at the break.

Barga and Beam hooked up on for another TD early in the third quarter.

Beam did a great job getting a foot down in the back of the end zone on a 24-yard pass on fourth-and-13 play.

The run failed, making it 33-0.

Ansonia’s final touchdown came on a four-yard run by Moody and Alliyah Hall’s PAT kick made it 40-0.

But, there was no quit in the Railroaders.

Following the kickoff, Connor Jones had runs of eight and 14 yards to move the ball to midfield.

Two plays later, quarterback Tevin Felver found Landon Monnin across the middle and Monnin outran the Tiger defense to the end zone, making the final score 40-6.

Unofficially, Stammen finished the game with 113 yards on 20 carries, while Moody had 78 yards on nine carries.

Barga was six of 13 through the air for 109 yards.

Beam had three catches for 77 yards and Garrett Stammen had a 20-yard reception.

Jones led the Bradford rushing attack with 51 yards on 12 carries, while Tucker Miller had three carries for 26 yards.

Felver completed five of nine passes for 74 yards with one interception, while Monnin caught two passes for 59 yards.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_landon-monnin.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Ansonia’s Exzavier Moody fights for yardage near the end zone against Bradford Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_moody2.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Ansonia’s Exzavier Moody fights for yardage near the end zone against Bradford Friday night.