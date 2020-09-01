TV Lady Patriots defeat Arcanum

ARCANUM – The Tri-Village Lady Patriots defeated the Arcanum Lady Trojans 3-0 in CCC volleyball action.

“This is the most balanced team I have coached,” said fourth year Tri-Village coach Chris Brewer. “We are able to take advantage of some of the other team’s weekenesses on any given night.”

“Tri-Village is a very good team,” Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell said. “They are very strong and we knew that coming in.”

The Lady Patriots were coming off a 3-0 opening season win over the Dixie Lady Greyhounds while Arcanum was taking to the court for their first match of the 2020 season.

“This was our first match – I think we were a little timid,” O’Dell stated. “We are an entirly new team this year so they are learning to play together and play as a team. I think we will be just fine this year.”

In the opening set of the night Tri-Village jumped out to a 10-5 advantage before the Lady Trojans battle back to even the score at 13-13.

The Lady Patriots scored 3-unanswered points to lead 17-13 bringing a timeout from the Arcanum bench. A 3-0 Lady Trojans run knotted the score at 18-18 only to have Tri-Village mount a 3-0 run to lead 21-18 bringing a quick Arcanum second timeout.

The Lady Trojans score the next 3-points to make it a 21-21 score only to have the Lady Patriots run the table to win the opening game 25-21.

“Lucie (Morris) is the heart of this team,” Brewer said of his senior leader.. “Every play is going through her. She is touching the ball on every play, she makes smart decisions and that is all I can expect from a senior.”

Tri-Village held double digit leads at 19-9, 21-11 and 23-13 in the second set of the night before taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 win.

“We have Meghan (Downing) on the right side, we have two strong middles and we have Morgan(Hunt) and Molly (Scantland), both smart outside hitters,” Brewer said. “With the way we play defense behind them and we are serving more aggressively, we are able to take advantage of some of that size we have up there.”

Arcanum opened the third set with leados of 9-6 and 13-10 before the Lady Patriots took advantage of a 15-7 run to close out scoring and win the third set 25-20 and move to 2-0 on the young season.

