Ansonia XC competes strong

NEW PARIS – The Ansonia Tigers cross country teams kicked off their 2020 season at National Trail. The Tigers posted some strong individual and team finishes collectively.

High School Boys results:

Cody Williams 19:51

Chad Millikin 20:42

Kyle Thornhill 20:56

Andrew Thronhill 21:00

Ian Brown 21:21

Matt Barga 21:22

Trenton Case 22:45

Matt Lee 23:31

Scott Ritchie 30:45

Landyn Gabriel 33:24

Brayden Barnes 42:15

The high school boys were led by seniors Cody Williams, Chad Millikin, and Kyle Thornhill. Andrew Thornhill and Ian Brown finished off the top five for Ansonia, with the rest of the Tiger team training quickly behind.

Brayden Barnes provided the bright spot of the day for the high school boys team. Brayden missed last year’s cross country season due to his fight with cancer. This year, he has battled back, and while he is still receiving maintenance chemo treatments and continuing to navigate his trials, he competed at National Trail Saturday posting a 42:15 finish time, not once stopping to walk or give in.

“I truly believe that we witnessed a miracle take place through Brayden today,” said Ansonia coach Jason Wright. “His faith and his personal persistence are a testament to the kind of young man that Brayden has become.”

“When most of us allow our problems to make us bitter, Brayden has shown us all how to better ourselves during trials,” Wright added. “He personifies what it means to persevere against all odds, and to be a light to others when they feel that they have no hope. We are all blessed to have him as part of our cross country family.”

High School Girls results:

Peyton Billenstein 23:56

Mariah Troutwine 24:44

Kierra Reichert 25:00

Emily Wright 26:18

Ellie Pierre 28:29

Deanna Moody 28:32

Meghan Brown 29:02

Lydia Snyder 29:25

Emily Kelly 29:29

Annie Bubeck 33:03

Freshman Peyton Billenstein set the pace for the Lady Tigers, coming in with a 5th place finish at 23:56. Mariah Troutwin, Kierra Reichert, Emily Wright, and Ellie Pierre rounded out the top 5 for the Lady Tigers.

Junior High Boys results:

Ethan Sparks 14:47

Luken Longenecker 15:52

Gavin Moody 16:15

Gavin Stachler 17:24

Eighth grader Ethan Sparks led the junior high boys while seventh graders Luken Longenecker, Gavin Moody, and Gavin Stachler posting their first career cross country finishes.

Junior High Girls results:

Kiera Spencer 15:27

Lydia Hahn 15:49

Olivia Schmitmeyer 16:04

Rose Barga 16:06

Kiera Spencer set the tone with a second place finish JH Lady Tigers, finishing in 15:27. Lydia Hahn, Olivia Schmitmeyer, and Rose Barga capped off a strong field with third, fourth, and fifth place finishes respectively.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

