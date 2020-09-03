Lady Trojans 3-0 winners over Newton

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans valleyball team defeated the visiting Newton Lady Indians 3-0 as Arcanum honored three seniors prior to the match.

Arcanum varsity coach, Macey O’Dell took time to talk about each of her five seniors on the 2020 Lady Trojans volleyball team.

“Eva Siculan is a senior that is hurt,” Coach O’Dell stated. “Eva has an ACL injury so she is out. She was going to be my setter. Evs is very missed.”

“Maddy Byrne is our outside hitter,” said O’Dell. “Maddy runs the middle one position. She is an amazing worker, I love her work ethic. Maddy is a very strong hitter as well in the front row. She started playing back row this year and does a really good job.”

“Haylie Henninger ran outside tonight,” O’Dell noted. “Haylie is a strong hitter – plays great defense.”

“Josie McCullough is one girl that works hard in practice,” said O’Dell. “She always has a smile on her face – love her work ethic. Haylie plays back row – never see a ball hit the floor around her. She is always giving it her all.”

“Hannah Smith runs middle for us,” Coach O’Dell said. “Last year Hannah didn’t play because she had an ACL injury. This year she has come a long way. She is working hard and getting the strength back – she is a very strong hitter.”

The Lady Trojans jumped out to a first set 8-0 lead with Ellie Fout at the serving line and opened up a double digit 11-1 advantage bringing a timeout from the Newton bench.

Arcanum would hold a 15-2 lead before closing out the first game with a convincing 25-8 win.

“The girls came out very strong the first set,” said O’Dell. “I was very excited to see that. I am really happy for our team on senior night.”

Set No. 2 saw the Lady Indians battle back to earn a 6-2 lead before the home team took its first lead of the game 11-10 followed by ties of 11-11, 15-15 and 18-18.

Newton would see its last lead of the night; 19-18 with Arcanum scoring 4-unanswered points to lead 22-19.

Arcanum took a time out with the Lady Indians closing to 24-23 followed by a Newton point to knot the score a 24-24. The Lady Trojans made it a 25-24 game bringing a Newton timeout, but it was Arcanum scoring out of the break to win the second set by a 26-24 score and go up 2-0.

“We have to play our game the entire match, not just one game,” O’Dell said. “We weren’t playing defense one-hundred-percent that second set – we weren’t the same team.”

The third set of the night had the Lady Indians hanging around after trailing 11-3 before narrowing the lead to three at 12-9.

The Lady Trojans used an 8-1 scoring run to earn a 20-10 double digit lead with the visitors using a 6-5 run to close out the set with Arcanum winning the game 25-16 and secure a 3-0 Cross County Conference victory.

“We just go a little bit off on that second set but finally came out with a win in three sets,” said Coach O’Dell, “so it’s good.”

By Gaylen Blosser

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

