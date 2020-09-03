Lady Wave tennis wins 3 straight

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave celebrated senior night with a 3-2 win over the Piqua Lady Indians to win the middle match of three straight team wins.

“We are getting better each week,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “Hopefully that is the turning point for us.”

The Lady Wave defeated Xenia Lady Buccaneers 3-2 at Xenia, then earned 3-2 senior night win over the visiting Piqua Lady Indians and completed the 3-game winning streak with a 5-0 road victory over the West Carrollton Lady Pirates.

The Lady Wave earned the win over Xenia with Emily Marchall winning at first singles, Felicity Lance at second singles and Sadie Lance and Chyane Hartsock winning at second doubles.

The Greenville girls took advantage of Marchall’s win at first singles, Faith Mansfield winning at third singles and Erin Stephens and Hartsock taking first doubles to defeat the visiting Piqua Lady Indians.

"Piqua kind of surprised me," said Koontz. "Our first doubles came through and won that thing for us. It was 2-2 Hartsock and Stevens and our first doubles won and that was a big win beating those guys hopefully that is the turning point for us that was a big win with Piqua hopefully we've turned the corner

The Lady Wave swept the homestanding West Carrollton Lady Pirates with Emily Marchal moving to 7-1 on the season with a win a first singles, Felicity Lance earned a win at second singles and Faith Mansfield winning third singles.

Rounding out the night, Erin Stephens and Cheyenne Hartsock at first doubles and Sarah Savoy and Sadie Lance at second doubles registered wins to complete the sweep.

With the three recent wins, the Lady Wave improve to 5-3 on the 2020 MVL season.

Next week we start the second round against our league we play everybody twice

“Emily Marchall, our No. 1 player has had a really great career here,” said Coach Koontz. “I have never seen a kid that loves tennis the way she does. She will go out and play two or three times a day – she worked at it realy hard. She was First Team All-League last year and she will be First Team All-League this year. Emily went to the districts in Cincinnati the past two years. She is a really nice kid and has been a pleasure to coach.”

“Erin Stephens came out as a sophomore and has really improved,” Koontz said.

Felicity Lance has been here four years, a real steady player,” said Koontz. “We wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had without her and Faith Mansfield. They have played doubles the past couple of years. This year they are playing singles so they made the transition good.”

“All four seniors have all been a pleasure to coach,” Koontz concluded. “I hate to see them leave.”

Greenville Lady Wave tennis team seniors (L-R) Faith Mansfield, Erin Stephens, Coach Jim Koontz, Felicity Lantz and Emily Marchall. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-LW-Tennis-seniors-2020.jpg Greenville Lady Wave tennis team seniors (L-R) Faith Mansfield, Erin Stephens, Coach Jim Koontz, Felicity Lantz and Emily Marchall. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville Lady Wave tennis teams defeats Xenia, Piqua and West Carrollton for three consecutive wins.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

