Schodelmyer has big game in Arcanum’s win over MV

ARCANUM — The Arcanum and Mississinawa Valley football teams were looking to bounce back from tough opening week losses Friday night in CCC action.

And it was the Trojans, behind the arm of sophomore quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer, who did exactly that — celebrating Senior Night with a 48-12 win to improve to 1-1 on the season, while the Blackhawks dropped to 0-2.

Schondelmyer threw for 368 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for another touchdown — completing 19 of 28 passes, including one to himself.

Logan Statsny had 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns, while Ian Baker hauled in two touchdown passes and Brennan Troutwine and Nick Fry each caught one.

The game had started out as a defensive battle, with MV’s Zach Connor ending Arcanum’s first drive with an interception near midfield.

The momentum would swing late in the first quarter when Isaiah Gilmore stepped in front of an MV pass to give Arcanum first-and-goal at the Blackhawks six and the Trojans never looked back.

Three Schondelmyer runs, the final one from the one-yard line, put Arcanum on the board and Joe Beck’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 1:17 to go in the opening quarter.

Arcanum followed that with a 10-play, 59-yard drive.

Schondelmyer converted one fourth down with a 10-yard pass to Zade Shank and capped the drive with a 25-yard TD pass to Baker. Beck’s PAT kick made it 14-0 with 8:34 to go in the half.

Arcanum’s next drive was a quick one.

On the second play of the next drive, Schondelmyer hooked up with Troutwine for a 76-yard score and Beck’s kick made it 21-0 with 5:42 remaining in the half.

MV was able to answer that one with a 71-yard drive.

Dylan Wehrkamp caught a 29-yard pass from Connor early in the drive, Davian Trump caught a 12-yard pass on the drive and Trump would eventually find the end zone from one-yard out to cut Arcanum’s lead to 21-6 with 1:49 remaining in the half.

But, it took the Trojans just five plays and less than a minute to go 54 yards, with Schondelmyer and Baker hooking up for a 20-yard pass with 57 seconds left in the half.

Beck’s kick made it 28-6 at the intermission.

On Arcanum’s first play of the second half, the quick strike offense continued.

Statsny took a short pass form Schondelmyer and turned it into a 71-yard touchdown play, with Beck’s kick making it 35-6.

The same combo again connected on a one-play drive, this time from 60 yards out — and Beck’s kick made it 42-6.

Schondelmyer and Fry hooked up for a 12-yard TD pass on Arcanum’s next possession and the run for two points failed.

In the final minute of the game, Wehrkamp hooked up with Michael Pisano Jr. on a six-yard TD pass to make the final 48-12.

Arcanum will travel to Ansonia on Friday, while MV will host Bradford.

Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Cael Gostomsky puts a big hit on MV quarterback Zach Connor Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_arc51.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Cael Gostomsky puts a big hit on MV quarterback Zach Connor Friday night. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Arcanum receiver Logan Statsny reaches for a pass against Mississinawa Valley Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_arc84.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Arcanum receiver Logan Statsny reaches for a pass against Mississinawa Valley Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_gilmore.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley’s Caiden Beanblossom looks for running room against Arcanum Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_MVBeanblossom.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley’s Caiden Beanblossom looks for running room against Arcanum Friday night. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley quarterback Zach Connor makes a throw down the field Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_MVQB.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley quarterback Zach Connor makes a throw down the field Friday night. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley’s Davian Trump dives into the end zone on a second-quarter touchdown Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_mvtrump.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley’s Davian Trump dives into the end zone on a second-quarter touchdown Friday night. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Ian Baker reacts as he crosses the goal line against Mississinawa Valley Friday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_baker.jpg Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Ian Baker reacts as he crosses the goal line against Mississinawa Valley Friday night.

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

