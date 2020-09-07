Ansonia XC places well at Celina

CELINA – The Ansonia Cross Country teams traveled to Celina to compete in the Celina Invitational on the grounds of the Wright State University Lake Campus. Eight area schools battled it out on the banks of Grand Lake St. Mary’s under near perfect weather conditions.

“I was very impressed with our kids today,” said Ansonia coach Jason Wright. “This was a new venue for us this year and it was a great meet.”

Ansonia High School boys results:

Kyle Thornhill: 20:25 PR and 15th place overall finish

Chad Millikin: 20:27 PR and 16th place overall finish

Cody Williams: 20:30 17th place overall finish

Andrew Thornhill: 20:42

Ian Brown: 21:06 PR

Matt Barga: 21:08 PR

Trenton Case: 21:28 PR

Matt Lee: 23:21 PR

Scott Ritchie: 30:06

Landyn Gabriel: 30:17 PR

Brayden Barnes: 35:12 PR

The Tigers were led by senior Kyle Thornhill crossing the tape in a time of 20:25 setting a new season PR. Seniors Chad Millikin and Cody Williams were followed by Junior, Andrew Thornhill and Sophomore Ian Brown to cap off the top five runners for Ansonia. As a team the Tigers brought home a fifth place finish.

Ansonia High School girls results:

Peyton Billenstein: 22:36 PR and ninth place finish

Mariah Troutwine: 24:40 PR

Emily Wright: 25:02 PR

Kierra Reichert: 25:38

Alliyah Hall: 26:06 PR

Lydia Snyder: 26:32 PR

Ellie Pierre: 27:04 PR

Emily Kelly: 27:37 PR

Meghan Brown: 28:04 PR

Deanna Moody: 28:07 PR

Annie Bubeck: 28:31 PR

Ansonia freshman, Peyton Billenstein led the Lady Tiger pack with her best run of the season with a time of 22:36. Mariah Troutwin (senior), Emily Wright (junior), Kierra Reichert (senior) and Alliyah Hall (sophomore) rounded out the top five finishers for the Lady Tigers. As a team, Ansonia brought home a 4th place finish, as well as 10 new PR’s for the ladies.

” I felt that all of our guys and girls did a great job matching the intensity of our competition today, especially considering that many of these runners that we competed against here today have state experience.” Coach Wright stated.

Ansonia Junior High boys results:

Ethan Sparks: 14:38, 17th place

Luken Longenecker: 15:05 PR

Gavin Moody: 15:36 PR

Gavin Stachler: 16:05 PR

The Junior High Boys were led by eighth grader Ethan Sparks with seventh grader Luken Longenecker running close behind to set a new PR for the season.

The Ansonia Tigers cross country teams will be competing in Spencerville this coming Saturday at the Bearcat Invitational.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

