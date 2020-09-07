Lady Wave tennis continues winning ways

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave team won its fourth consecutive tennis match with a 4-1 Thursday night win over the visiting Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets.

“The girls continue to get better,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “They have been really working at it.” and next week we have Troy starting the second half of the schedule and they beat us 3-2 so it should be a good match

Greenville’s Emily Marchall defeated Kara Mays at first singles, Faith Mansfield fell to Sidney’s Jenna Giverhop at second singles and Lady Wave Felicity Lance defeated Allison Fultz at third singles.

The Lady Wave swept the doubles matches with Cheyenne Harsock and Erin Stephens defeating Breanna Mullenix and Desarae Miller at first doubles and Sadie Lance and Sarah Savoy winning over Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullenix at second doubles.

Greenville opened the 2020 season with a 2-3 losing mark before turning the season around with four straight victories to stand at 6-3 on the year.

“I am proud of them,” Coach Koontz stated. “They are playing hard – giving it all they have.”

“Next week we start the second half of the schedule,” added Kuntz. “We start with Troy. They beat us 3-2 earlier this year so it should be a good match.”

Greenville senior, Faith Mansfield plays a tough match for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over Sidney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7852.jpg Greenville senior, Faith Mansfield plays a tough match for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over Sidney. Erin Stephens strokes a backhand to get a win in first doubles in the Lady Wave’s Miami Valley League win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7900.jpg Erin Stephens strokes a backhand to get a win in first doubles in the Lady Wave’s Miami Valley League win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. Lady Wave senior, Felicity Lantz goes to the net for Greenville in the team’s MVL win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7936.jpg Lady Wave senior, Felicity Lantz goes to the net for Greenville in the team’s MVL win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7943.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7973.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7984.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7813.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_7820.jpg Greenville senior, Emily Marchall earns a win over Sidney to improve to 8-1 on the season and lead the Lady Wave to a 6-3 mark at the midway point of the 2020 season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_a.jpg Greenville senior, Emily Marchall earns a win over Sidney to improve to 8-1 on the season and lead the Lady Wave to a 6-3 mark at the midway point of the 2020 season. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

