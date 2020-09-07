Lady Wave tennis continues winning ways

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave team won its fourth consecutive tennis match with a 4-1 Thursday night win over the visiting Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets.
“The girls continue to get better,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “They have been really working at it.” and next week we have Troy starting the second half of the schedule and they beat us 3-2 so it should be a good match
Greenville’s Emily Marchall defeated Kara Mays at first singles, Faith Mansfield fell to Sidney’s Jenna Giverhop at second singles and Lady Wave Felicity Lance defeated Allison Fultz at third singles.
The Lady Wave swept the doubles matches with Cheyenne Harsock and Erin Stephens defeating Breanna Mullenix and Desarae Miller at first doubles and Sadie Lance and Sarah Savoy winning over Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullenix at second doubles.
Greenville opened the 2020 season with a 2-3 losing mark before turning the season around with four straight victories to stand at 6-3 on the year.
“I am proud of them,” Coach Koontz stated. “They are playing hard – giving it all they have.”
