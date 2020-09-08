Green Wave falls to Tippecanoe

GREENVILLE – The Greenville football dropped to 0-2 on the young season with a 28-0 loss to the visiting Tippecanoe Red Devils.

“Our guys are playing hard – that is never the question,” said Greenville coach Bart Schmitz. “There effort has always been amazing with everything that is going on. They bust their tails.”

The young Green Wave team continues to struggles for offensive yards after graduating many skilled position players and a 2020 line dealing with injury issues.

The Green Wave was much improved over the opening week loss to the Sidney Yellow Jackets.

“I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it but we did a lot of things that we worked on in practice a lot better tonight,” Schmitz stated. “We will continue to watch the film, fix our mistakes and get better.”

Tippecanoe led 14-0 after one period of play and took a 21-0 lead at the break. The Green Wave allowed just one second half touchdown as the defense dug in for the night.

“Special teams were pretty good for us tonight,” said Coach Schmitz. “We had one hiccup but other than that we are doing that well. We just have to continue to get better at blocking and tackling.”

The Red Devils accounted for 277 rushing yards on 40 carries while the Wave was limited to 8 rushing yards on 35 carries.

Tippecanoe won the battle trough the air passing for 110 yards while Greenville was close behind with 82 passing yards.

Greenville had 58 offensive plays while the visitors were one better with 59 plays.

Greenville goes on the road this Friday to take on the 2-0 Piqua Indians with wins over Troy and Butler outscoring their opponents 69-28.

Connor Mills makes a solo tackle for the Green Wave in Friday night’s MVL football game with the visiting Tippecanoe Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Connor-Mills-tackle-vs-Tipp-2020-1.jpg Connor Mills makes a solo tackle for the Green Wave in Friday night’s MVL football game with the visiting Tippecanoe Red Devils. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

