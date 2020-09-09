Jenkinson leads Lady Wave and MVL

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave varsity golf team defeated the visiting Piqua Lady Indians 203-229 in Miami Valley League play at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

“We did not play our best today,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines, “but we got the win.”

Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinsom earned medalist carding a 40 to lead the Lady Wave to victory.

Trinity Reis shot a round of 51, Leah Fry shot a 52 and Lexi Slade finished with a 60 to round out the Greenville Lady Wave scoring on the day.

The four top scores for Piqua had Kenzie Anderson leading the Lady Indians with a 47, Haley Krogman shot a 57, Siara Grinstead had a 62 and Brooklynne Wright shot a 63.

“I believe that since it was the first day of school and that we had a long weekend had an impact on the girls,” Coach Haines state.

With the win the Lady Wave varsity golf team improves to 6-3 on the season while the Piqua Lady Indians fall to 2-9 on the year.

Greenville sophomore Kenna Jenkinson leads the ladies Miami Valley League with a 37.56 followed by Xenia senior, Olivia Wagner with a 40.40 on the 2020 season.

Greenville sophomore, Kenna Jenkinson leads the Lady Wave golf team to a MVL win over the Piqua Lady Indians https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Kenna-Jenkinson.jpg Greenville sophomore, Kenna Jenkinson leads the Lady Wave golf team to a MVL win over the Piqua Lady Indians Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122