GHS falls to undefeated Tippecanoe

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys soccer team dropped a 7-0 match to the undefeated Tippecanoe Red Devils in Tuesday night Miami Valley League play.

Greenville was coming off a 3-1 MVL road win over the Stebbins Indians as the the Red Devils rolled into town.

“We have been hanging pretty tough until this game,” said Greenville coach Mark Coppess. “That was not the team that has been playing the last four games – but it is what it is.”

The Green Wave was handicapped from the start with the Red Devils team sporting 23 players to take on 12 Greenville players.

An injury had 11 Greenville players playing nearly entire 80 minutes on a hot and humid night while the visitors were able to rightly so use the Green Wave limited roster numbers to their advantage, freely substituting the entire game.

“We cannot play 16 games at that pace and not expect a hiccup,” Coppess stated, “and that is what we had tonight.”

With the loss, Greenville drops to 2-3 on the season while Tippecanoe keeps an unblemished 2020 record moving to 5-0 on the 2020 season.

Jordan Werner looks on as Ben Davidson battles for control in Greenville and Tippecanoe soccer matchup. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Jordan-Werner-Ben-Davidson.jpg Jordan Werner looks on as Ben Davidson battles for control in Greenville and Tippecanoe soccer matchup. Greenville’s Miles Gordan battles for the Green Wave boys soccer team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Miles-Gordon-..jpg Greenville’s Miles Gordan battles for the Green Wave boys soccer team. Xavier Maitlen works for control in Greenville’s MVL soccer matchup with the Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Xavier-Maitlen.jpg Xavier Maitlen works for control in Greenville’s MVL soccer matchup with the Red Devils. Avery Ernst battles against Tippecanoe in the Wave’s Tuesday night home soccer match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Avery-Ernst.jpg Avery Ernst battles against Tippecanoe in the Wave’s Tuesday night home soccer match. Ethan Knoop moves the ball for Greenville in the team’s MVL soccer match with Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Ethan-Knoop.jpg Ethan Knoop moves the ball for Greenville in the team’s MVL soccer match with Tippecanoe. Greenville senior goalie, Jacob Haher goes for a save in the Waves Tuesday night home soccer match with Tippecanoe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Jacob-Maher.jpg Greenville senior goalie, Jacob Haher goes for a save in the Waves Tuesday night home soccer match with Tippecanoe. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Greenville’s Jiaho Zhang works for control in the Wave’s MVL match with the visiting Red Devils. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Jiaho-Zhang.jpg Greenville’s Jiaho Zhang works for control in the Wave’s MVL match with the visiting Red Devils. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122