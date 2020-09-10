Wave big win over West Carrollton

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys golf team handily defeated the visiting West Carrollton Parates by a 67 stroke margin in Miami Valley League play on the Wave’s home course.

“Warren Hartzell shot a 2-over 38 to pace the Wave,” noted Greenville coach Brian Stickel.

The local Turtle Creek Golf Course had Evan Saylor shooting a 43 in second place for Greenville, Jack Marchal carding a 46 and Alex Kolb finishing with a 48.

Rounding out Green Wave play on the day was Lukas Francis with a 48 and Ash Wiliams shooting a 50.

The Greenville boys varsity golf team improves ot 8-2 overall and stands 4-2 in the MVL.

Greenville juniors, Warren Hartzell, Alex Kolb and Jack Marchal lead the Wave in MVL production.

Hartzell stands 9th overall in the 10 team conference with a 41.30 9-hole average, Kolb holds down the 18th position with a 44.40 average while Jack Marchal takes the 21st spot with a 44.70 average.

Greenville seniors, Evan Saylor and Ash Williams hold the fourth and fifth positions for the Wave, Saylor 23rd overall with a 45.40 9-hole average and Williams 36th in the conference at 49.30.

Sophomores Josh Ruble and Lukas Francis round out the top seven Wave boys golfers with Ruble in 40th place with a 52.20 average and Lukas Francis holding down the 46th MVL postional at 46th with a 54.40.

Greenville junior, Warren Hartzell leads the Green Wave golf team to an 8-2 season mark. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Greenville-Invitational-High-School-Boys-Golf-77-.jpg Greenville junior, Warren Hartzell leads the Green Wave golf team to an 8-2 season mark. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

