Lady Jets volleyballers nip Arcanum

ARCANUM – Arcanum hosted Franklin Monroe in a key early season Cross County Conference

volleyball match-up and it was everything you would expect it to be when the Trojans and Jets

go into battle.

FM took the first set convincingly 25-14 only to see Arcanum battle from behind to take the

second set 25-22. The Jets again won the third set handily 25-17 only to see the Trojans once

again take the fourth set 25-23 setting up the tie-breaker.

In the critical fifth set it was the senior laden and experienced Jets under the leadership of Chloe

McGlinch who had a career night fought their way to a 15-9 win to take the match.

McGlinch, who set the record for assist in a match (38) and in a season (537) both achieved last

year, came into the game against Arcanum needing 11 to become the school’s all-time career

assist leader.

Trailing 3-4 to Arcanum in the third set McGlinch set a perfectly placed ball to fellow senior

teammate Madison Byers who hammered it home. That point gave McGlinch career assist

number 726 passing the old record of 725 set by Morgan Booher. She would end the night with

25 assist and a career tally of 740 and barring any unforeseen issues there are still plenty of

games to add to that career mark.

On surpassing the career record McGlinch had this to say.

“Volleyball is my favorite of all the sports, knowing I had two records already this one came as a

total surprise,” McGlinch stated.

“I had no idea about the record tonight, it caught me by total surprise. When I heard them

announce my name, I’m like what’s going on … then my teammates are hugging me. It means

so much to me and what an honor knowing some of the great players who have played at

Franklin Monroe,” McGlinch said blushing.

“We knew coming in here tonight it was going to be tough and after losing the second set it was

going to be a battle and could go five, but we pushed through it and didn’t get down on ourselves

and worked well together,” McGlinch said.

“In the final set coach told us they’re playing younger players and we have 5 seniors and to trust

our experience and play together. Don’t worry about hitting the ball as hard as you can, find

spots, play smarter, not harder,” McGlinch added.

That’s where McGlinch shined. The senior brought the Jets from behind early in the final set

serving FM to a 5-2 lead and then she was able to help direct, set and help put her teammates in

the right position to get the points they needed down the stretch, including setting up the final

point to sophomore Sadie Bowser who hammered one down the middle for the win.

“Chloe is one heck of player, from hitting the ball, serving the ball, seeing the floor and getting

the ball where it needs to be … anything I need her to do, she does it,” Franklin Monroe coach

Angie Filbrun stated.

“Every time we play Arcanum it’s always a great game, it’s a battle and we had to decide if we

were going to work for each other or against each other and we chose to work for each other,”

Filbrun added.

McGlinch wasn’t the only record setter on the night. Senior Janessa Koffer tied the school

record for digs in a game with 48, a record she now shares with Makenzie Kreitzer.

Koffer definitely got a workout and was needed as Arcanum’s Taylor Gray (16 kills) and Maddie

Byne (12 Kills) were hitting some big shots … but Koffer was busy digging and keeping balls

alive for the Jets.

The win keeps the Jets undefeated at 3-0 on the season while Arcanum drops to 2-2 on the year.

3-0 feels amazing and of course any win over Arcanum is enjoyable … it was so fun to see the

community come together amidst all the covid regulations and guidelines and to see the kids

come together and have fun, it’s what this is all about,” Filbrun concluded.

