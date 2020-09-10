Lady Jets volleyballers nip Arcanum

ARCANUM – Arcanum hosted Franklin Monroe in a key early season Cross County Conference
volleyball match-up and it was everything you would expect it to be when the Trojans and Jets
go into battle.
FM took the first set convincingly 25-14 only to see Arcanum battle from behind to take the
second set 25-22. The Jets again won the third set handily 25-17 only to see the Trojans once
again take the fourth set 25-23 setting up the tie-breaker.
In the critical fifth set it was the senior laden and experienced Jets under the leadership of Chloe
McGlinch who had a career night fought their way to a 15-9 win to take the match.
McGlinch, who set the record for assist in a match (38) and in a season (537) both achieved last
year, came into the game against Arcanum needing 11 to become the school’s all-time career
assist leader.
Trailing 3-4 to Arcanum in the third set McGlinch set a perfectly placed ball to fellow senior
teammate Madison Byers who hammered it home. That point gave McGlinch career assist
number 726 passing the old record of 725 set by Morgan Booher. She would end the night with
25 assist and a career tally of 740 and barring any unforeseen issues there are still plenty of
games to add to that career mark.
On surpassing the career record McGlinch had this to say.
“Volleyball is my favorite of all the sports, knowing I had two records already this one came as a
total surprise,” McGlinch stated.
“I had no idea about the record tonight, it caught me by total surprise. When I heard them
announce my name, I’m like what’s going on … then my teammates are hugging me. It means
so much to me and what an honor knowing some of the great players who have played at
Franklin Monroe,” McGlinch said blushing.
“We knew coming in here tonight it was going to be tough and after losing the second set it was
going to be a battle and could go five, but we pushed through it and didn’t get down on ourselves
and worked well together,” McGlinch said.
“In the final set coach told us they’re playing younger players and we have 5 seniors and to trust
our experience and play together. Don’t worry about hitting the ball as hard as you can, find
spots, play smarter, not harder,” McGlinch added.
That’s where McGlinch shined. The senior brought the Jets from behind early in the final set
serving FM to a 5-2 lead and then she was able to help direct, set and help put her teammates in
the right position to get the points they needed down the stretch, including setting up the final
point to sophomore Sadie Bowser who hammered one down the middle for the win.
“Chloe is one heck of player, from hitting the ball, serving the ball, seeing the floor and getting
the ball where it needs to be … anything I need her to do, she does it,” Franklin Monroe coach
Angie Filbrun stated.
“Every time we play Arcanum it’s always a great game, it’s a battle and we had to decide if we
were going to work for each other or against each other and we chose to work for each other,”
Filbrun added.
McGlinch wasn’t the only record setter on the night. Senior Janessa Koffer tied the school
record for digs in a game with 48, a record she now shares with Makenzie Kreitzer.
Koffer definitely got a workout and was needed as Arcanum’s Taylor Gray (16 kills) and Maddie
Byne (12 Kills) were hitting some big shots … but Koffer was busy digging and keeping balls
alive for the Jets.
The win keeps the Jets undefeated at 3-0 on the season while Arcanum drops to 2-2 on the year.
3-0 feels amazing and of course any win over Arcanum is enjoyable … it was so fun to see the
community come together amidst all the covid regulations and guidelines and to see the kids
come together and have fun, it’s what this is all about,” Filbrun concluded.