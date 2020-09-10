Rammel shines at Treaty City XC

GREENVILLE – Isabelle Rammel left the entire field of MVL varsity runners out of sight as the Greenville senior cross country runner crossed the Treaty City Invitaional finish line in winning the prestigious race by 0:35.3 seconds ahead of second place finisher; Troy’s Emma Kennett.

“I had no idea where anybody was,” Rammel said following the race. ”I was just trying to chase the Gator and not think about who was behind me – just focus on what was in front of me.”

Rammel’s first place finish helped the Lady Wave complete the day in third place in the field of Miami Valley League participants.

“It was great to see Isabelle win individually on our home course,” said Greenville varsity coach Stephanie Lind. “All the girls stepped it up, allowing the team to finish third amongst the MVL schools.”

Rammel finished the course in a time of 19:32.6 while Kennett was crossing the line at 20:07.9.

“I was trying to chase down the school record today and was focused on that,” Rammel stated. “I kind of lost it in the last mile but it is so hard to run by yourself.”

Greenville’s Tessa Fine placed 12th with a time of 21:57.1; Ellasyn Bruner 27th, 24:21.9; Jadyn Norris 29th, 25:08.8; Kenzie Baker 36th, 25:54.5; Elise Hays 45th, 28:58.7 and Kary Tolleson 46th with a time of 29:38.5.

The young Greenville boys team finished the local invitational in sixth place. Seth Shaffer led the Wave with an 18th place finish at 16:48.4. Luke D. Rammel placed 30th, Joel Hayes 31st and Luke F. Rammel finished 32nd overall for the Green Wave.

“The boys team is a young varsity squad and have been working extremely hard,” Lind stated. “They put in a lot of miles over our extended summer break.”

“We tried hard to make Treat the event it normally is for the athletes, within the confines of our covid limitations,” said Coach Lind. “Having a DJ and the cannon at the race is what makes it special.”

Tippecanoe varsity girls placed first followed by Troy, Greenville, Piqua, Butler, Sidney, Xenia and West Carrollton.

Tippecanoe varsity boys took first place followed by Troy, Piqua, Butler, Sidney, Greenville, West Carrollton and Xenia.

“I have been preparing for this for so long, everysince eveything shut down,” said Rammel. “It’s just been working and working and this race is just such a big moment I was working for.”

“ I just can’t even believe it’s real,” Rammel condluded. “I’m just so thankful that it is happening and I got the opportunity to race. It was just a perfect day.”

Greenville varsity boys cross country runners wind their way through the Treaty City Invitational cross country meet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_d-GHS-boys-XC.jpg Greenville varsity boys cross country runners wind their way through the Treaty City Invitational cross country meet. Greenville senior, Isabelle Rammel crosses the Treaty City finish line far outdistancing the entire field of MVL varsity runners. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_a-Isabelle-Rammel.jpg Greenville senior, Isabelle Rammel crosses the Treaty City finish line far outdistancing the entire field of MVL varsity runners. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Tessa Fine comes to the Treaty City Invitational finish line with a good showing for the Lady Wave varsity cross country team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_b-Tessa-Fine.jpg Tessa Fine comes to the Treaty City Invitational finish line with a good showing for the Lady Wave varsity cross country team. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries congratulates the Lady Wave’s Isabelle Rammel following her impressive win at the Treaty City Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_d-Doug-Fries-Isabelle-Rammel.jpg Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries congratulates the Lady Wave’s Isabelle Rammel following her impressive win at the Treaty City Invitational. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville’s Rammel wins Treaty City Invitational by well over half a minute.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122