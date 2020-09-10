Greenville boys, Arcanum girls play at Echo Hills

Greenville’s Evan Saylor hits a putt on the second green Thursday at Echo Hills.
Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate
Greenville’s Jack Marchal watches putt on the ninth green Thursday at Echo Hills.
Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate
Arcanum’s Maddy Wogomon lines up a putt on the ninth green Thursday at Echo Hills.
Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate
Arcanum’s Tessa Riegle hits out of a bunker on the ninth green Thursday at Echo Hills in a match with Covington.
Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate
Greenville’s Warren Hartzell lines up a putt on the second green Thursday at Echo Hills in a match with Piqua.
Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate
Greenville’s Alex Kolb chips onto the ninth green at Echo Hills Thursday in a match with Piqua.
Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate
Staff Reports
PIQUA — The Greenville boys golf team picked up another win in MVL action Thursday at Echo Hills with a 161-184 victory.
The Wave, 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVL, will play at Xenia Monday.
Piqua dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-6 in MVL play.
Warren Hartzell led Greenville and was match medalist with a 38, recording pars on eight of his nine holes.
Alex Kolb added a 39, with six pars and three bogeys on the Echo Hills front nine.
Sam Bankson carded a 41, including birdie 4 on the par-5 ninth hole.
Evan Saylor added a 43 and had the Green Wave’s other birdie, recording a four on the par-5 fifth hole.
Ash Williams had a 44 and Jack Marchal recorded a 46.
Dexter Jackson had Piqua’s only birdie on the par-4 first hole and led the Indians with a 41.
Evan Hensler added a 45 and Richard Price added a 46.
Drew Hinkle added a 52 and Sabastian Karabinis added a 57.
In girls action at Echo Hills, Arcanum took on Covington in CCC action.
Results were unavailable at press time.
Greenville’s Evan Saylor hits a putt on the second green Thursday at Echo Hills.
Greenville’s Jack Marchal watches putt on the ninth green Thursday at Echo Hills.
Arcanum’s Maddy Wogomon lines up a putt on the ninth green Thursday at Echo Hills.
Arcanum’s Tessa Riegle hits out of a bunker on the ninth green Thursday at Echo Hills in a match with Covington.
Greenville’s Warren Hartzell lines up a putt on the second green Thursday at Echo Hills in a match with Piqua.
Greenville’s Alex Kolb chips onto the ninth green at Echo Hills Thursday in a match with Piqua.