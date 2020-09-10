Greenville boys, Arcanum girls play at Echo Hills

Staff Reports

PIQUA — The Greenville boys golf team picked up another win in MVL action Thursday at Echo Hills with a 161-184 victory.

The Wave, 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVL, will play at Xenia Monday.

Piqua dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-6 in MVL play.

Warren Hartzell led Greenville and was match medalist with a 38, recording pars on eight of his nine holes.

Alex Kolb added a 39, with six pars and three bogeys on the Echo Hills front nine.

Sam Bankson carded a 41, including birdie 4 on the par-5 ninth hole.

Evan Saylor added a 43 and had the Green Wave’s other birdie, recording a four on the par-5 fifth hole.

Ash Williams had a 44 and Jack Marchal recorded a 46.

Dexter Jackson had Piqua’s only birdie on the par-4 first hole and led the Indians with a 41.

Evan Hensler added a 45 and Richard Price added a 46.

Drew Hinkle added a 52 and Sabastian Karabinis added a 57.

In girls action at Echo Hills, Arcanum took on Covington in CCC action.

Results were unavailable at press time.