Lady Wave soccer honors two seniors

GREENVILLE – Greenville honored two seniors varsity soccer players, Aeris Raffel and Kendra Arnold on senior night at Harmon Field.

“Unfortunately I have only had the honor to coach them one year,” Greenville coach Dave Ernst said of his two seniors. “They will do anything you ask of them, not an ego among the two.”

“Wishing I had them for four years – that would be phenomenal,” Ernst continued. “They are great leaders, they are great young ladies on and off the field. If you could pick a daughter, those would be two that you would pick.”

The Lady Wave under first year head coach Dave Ernst dropped a 9-0 Miami Valley match to the visiting Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils who came into the match with a perfect 4-0 record on the season.

Coach Ernst had praise for his players following the game as he looks to rebuild a program that has experienced little success in the win column in recent years.

“I told them before the game we obviously are here to play for the seniors tonight being an early senior night which obviously is not normal,” Ernst stated. “I asked them not to reflect on the scoreboard, pay attention to the clock and just measure their success on how they played with their effort and heart. That’s the steps we are trying to take to build a program”

“They really are playing as a team. I just got finished telling them, this is our fourth game, this is basically our preseason. We finished our preseason, we are ready to start our regular Saturday with Xenia.”

“We have gone through three defensive formations,” Ernst noted. “We start out with a 4-2-3-1, we’ve now morphed back into a 4-4-2, a little more basic, a little more supportive on the back end.”

“We’re getting there, we have new people in and out,” added Ernst. “We still have one of our best players that is injured, she won’t won’t come out of the boot until the 16th so we are getting there.

“Progress is being made,” Coach Ernst condluded. “We have to be patient.”

