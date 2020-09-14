Ansonia XC shines at Spencerville

SPENCERVILLE – The Ansonia Tigers Cross Country teams were back in action this past Saturday competing in the Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School.

The high school boys had another strong showing, competing against 22 other schools at the Bearcat Invitational this year. Cody Williams (Sr) led the Tigers with a PR of 19.46, followed closely by Andrew Thornhill (Jr), Kyle Thornhill (Sr), Matt Barga (Fr), and Ian Brown (So). The Ansonia Boys saw a total of nine personal records at Spencerville, and finished in 9th place among a very strong group of competitors.

“Our boys did a great job this week,” said Ansonia coach, Jason Wright. “They have been putting in some long, tough workouts and are seeing the rewards of their hard work.”

“ We have some new runners this year and it is exciting to see them come out and follow in the footsteps of their senior leaders,” Wright continued. “They are even cracking the top five for us and making a big impact on our team chemistry.”

High School Boys:

Cody Williams: 19.4 [PR]

Andrew Thornhill: 19.55 [PR]

Kyle Thornhill: 20.16 [PR]

Matt Barga: 20.21 [PR]

Ian Brown: 20.38 [PR]

Chad Millikin: 20.42

Matt Lee: 22.57 [PR]

Scott Ritchie: 28.38 [PR]

Landyn Gabriel: 29.50 [PR]

Brayden Barnes: 31.00 [PR]

The Ansonia Lady Tigers placed 9th overall at the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational. Amsonia was led by Peyton Billenstein (Fr) as she crossed the tape in a time of 22.54. Mariah Troutwine (Sr), Kierra Reichert (Sr), Emily Wright (Jr) and Lydia Snyder (Sr) rounded out the top five scorers for the Lady Tigers. Eight PR’s were notched for the Ansonia High School girls in a race that fielded runners from 21 different schools.

“I was really pleased with our girls’ outing today,” Coach Wright stated. “We saw consistent performances from our top three ladies as we have come to expect over the last few races.”

“I think I was most impressed with our girls who follow them,” added Wright. “They did a great job of moving up the field today.”

High School Girls:

Peyton Billenstein: 22.54

Mariah Troutwine: 23.37 [PR]

Kierra Reichert: 23.46 [PR]

Emily Wright: 25.08

Lydia Snyder: 25.17 [PR]

Alliyah Hall: 26.13

Ellie Pierre: 26.16 [PR]

Emily Kelly: 26.28 [PR]

Meghan Brown: 26.32 [PR]

Annie Bubeck: 27.04 [PR]

Deanna Moody: 27.20 [PR]

“All of our Junior High runners set PR’s today,”noted Coach Wright. “Even though most of these kids are brand new to this sport, they certainly didn’t show it today. They ran with a confidence and determination that surpassed all of their previous efforts.”

“ It is really fun to watch these kids come into their own as cross country runners,” Wright concluded. “They have a bright future ahead of them.”

Junior High Boys:

Ethan Sparks: 13.35 [PR]

Luken Longenecker: 14.32 [PR]

Gavin Moody: 15.21 [PR]

Gavin Stachler: 15.46 [PR]

Junior High Girls:

Lydia Hahn: 13.49 [PR]

Olivia Schmitmeyer: 14.27 [PR]

Rose Barga: 14.44 [PR]

Kiera Spencer: 14.48 [PR]

Ansonia runners will be back in action this coming Saturday at the Blackhawk Invitational at Chenoweth Trails.

Ansonia Cross cross country runners. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Ansonia-XC.jpg Ansonia Cross cross country runners. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122