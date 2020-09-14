Lady Trojans defeat Bradford

BRADFORD – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the Bradford Lady Railroaders volleyball team 3-0 in straight sets.
“Bradford is a strong team,” said Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell. “They came out ready to play tonight.”
“We definitely came out to play,” Bradford coach, Alisha Patty stated. “They took a hard loss against Franklin Monroe on Tuesday so I knew they would come out and be ready to fire hard.”
Arcanum Jumped out to a 6-1 first set lead before the home team battled back to lead 10-8.
The teams would play even with the game tied at 10-10, 15-15, 16-16 and 20-20 before the Lady Trojans would close out with a 5-3 run to take the opening set 25-23 and lead 1-0.
“We were a little slow starting off tonight,” O’Dell stated. “We definitely could have played a little harder.”
The Lady Railroaders grabbed a 14-7 lead to open second set play only to have Arcanum score 6-unanswered points to tail 14-13 bringing a timeout from the Bradford bench.
The home team saw its last lead of the set, 16-13 with the Lady Trojans using a 12-4 run to close out scoring for a second game 25-20 win.
The final set of the night was played close with the teams tied 23-23, but it was Arcanum scoring the final 2-points to win 25-23 and take the Cross County match by a 3-0 score.
“My girls came out strong,” said Coach Patty. “We missed a couple serves and were just slow on or feet a little bit but I am glad we gave them a run for their money.”
“We pulled it together,” Coach O’Dell said of the win. “The girls stepped up and we got the win.”
