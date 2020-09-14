Lady Wave VB wins stacking up

WEST CARROLLTON- The Greenville Lady Wave varsity volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season completing three weeks of regulation OHSAA play with students returning to the classroom.

“The week school starts always is a little challenging,” said Lady Wave coach, Michelle Hardesty. “TThe players daily schedules totally change, they’re up early and are in class all day, then go straight to practice or in our case two road games. It’s a week where the girls have to quickly learn to balance academics and athletics.”

The Lady Wave high school volleyball program swept the Lady Pirates in straight sets with the Freshmen winning 25-21 and 25-16, the Junior Varsity squad 25-10 and 25-9 while the varsity girls were completing the sweep with wins of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-23 on a hot warm night in the WC high school gym.

The Lady Wave battled back to knot the score at 23-23 on their way to a 2-point third set win.

“When faced with adversity, the Lady Wave dug in at the tied score of 23-23 and took the next two points to end the match,” Hardesty said.

“West Carrollton’s gym was very warm and presented a tough environment to play in,” Coach Hardesty added. “Thankfully they finished in three straight sets. The heat was beginning to wear them down and it showed in our play late in the match.”

Libby McKinney added 34 assist on the night to continue to lead the MVL in assists. Allison Powell contributed 19 digs and 22 serve receives for the Lady Wave.

Junior Setter, Libby McKinney does a nice job at getting the ball to our attackers,” Coach Hardesty said. Senior, Allison Powell played Libero tonight and did a nice job defensively.”

The Lady Wave are back in action Monday at home vs Sidney. All of games can be viewed live on the Greenville HS Volleyball Facebook page.

Greenville Lady Wave Labero, Allison Powell. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Allison-Powell.jpg Greenville Lady Wave Labero, Allison Powell. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

