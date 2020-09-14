Versailles falls to Marion Local in OT

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Tigers were one play away from knocking off defending state champion Marion Local Friday night.

The Tigers down 21-20 went for two and the win, but a pass was just out of the reach of Eli McEldowney to secure the win.

“Anytime you have a chance to win a game and you don’t win it, it stings.” Coach Jones said “I’ve never been more proud of a team. We’ll get better.”

Jones took the loss on himself saying he needed to get better plays and said his players tried as hard as they could.

The Tiger offense opened up the passing game throwing for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Carson Bey ran for the Tigers first two touchdowns and threw a pass to Landon Henry in overtime.

The Tigers scored first in the game on a three yard run by Bey with 4:47 left in the first half. The Flyers wasted no time scoring on their next offensive play going 74 yards on a pass. Bey scored again with eight seconds left in the half and the Tigers took a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Flyers took their first possession of the second half 58 yards to tie the game. The Flyers scored on a one yard run with 6:48 left in the third. That would be all the scoring until overtime.

The Tiger defense held the Flyers in check by in by intercepting the Flyer quarterback four times on the night.

“Defense has played great all year.” Jones said “We just got to score more than 20 point.” The last by Adam Kremer with ten seconds left in regulation.

The Flyers scored first in overtime taking a 21-14 lead. The Tigers got their opportunity. Jack Osborne ran for five on first down. Bey lost a yard on second down. Faced with a third and six, Bey found Henry for a 16 yard touchdown pass. The Tigers went for the win, but the pass was incomplete.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0134.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0044.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0056.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0068.jpg Carson Bey drops back to pass for the Versailles Tigers in OT loss to Marion Local. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0109.jpg Carson Bey drops back to pass for the Versailles Tigers in OT loss to Marion Local. Chuck Runner | DarkeCountyMedia.com