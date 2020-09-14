Turnovers plague Indians in TEC loss

UNION CITY, Ind. – It was a defensive conference battle as the Union City Indians welcomed Knightstown Friday night. The Indians were just not able to capitalize when in the Panther redzone, falling by a final score

of 13-8.

The Panthers struck first, with just over five minute to go in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. After a turnover on downs, the Indians got a safety early in the second quarter to narrow the margin to 7-2, but

were unable to take advantage of the good field position.

Knightstown added to their lead with a touchdown with 2:15 left in the half, but failed to convert the PAT, making the score 13-2. UC answered with a touchdown run to close the gap to 13-8 to end the half.

Costly second half turnovers kept the Indians from ever getting the lead, as both teams failed to put any points on the board.

“We definitely let one slip away from us,” said UC head coach Keith Maloy. “I am super proud of the way the defense played. Hunter Clay was phenomenal all night on both sides of the ball.”

“When we figure out a way to put the ball in the end zone we are going to be tough to beat.” Coach added.

The 1-2 Indians will look to even their season record this Friday as they host Tri-Eastern Conference opponent Northeastern on Senior Night.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_uc-knights-1-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_uc-knights.jpg The Union City Indians battle the Knightstown Panthers in Friday night TEC play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_uc-knightstown.jpg The Union City Indians battle the Knightstown Panthers in Friday night TEC play. Clinton Randall | DarkeCountyMedia.com