Lady Wave downs West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON – The Greenville Lady Wave easily defeated the West Carrollton Lady Pirates 196-245 in varsity golf action at Miamisburg’s Mound Golf Course.

“We played a little better today,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines, “but still need to work on putting.”

The four tip scores for the Lady Wave had sophomore Kenna Jenkinson earning medalist shooting a 36, followed by Trinity Reis carding a 47, Leah Fry a 56 and Lexi Slade close behind with a 57.

“Kenna was one under par on the par 37 course,” stated Haines.

The four top scorers for West Carrollton had Kylie Burr shooting a 60, Bethany Scearce 61 and Kiersten Steele a 63; average for fourth person a 61.

“West Carrollton only has three girls so we used the average of those three scores to get the score for the fourth player,” Haines noted.

With the win, the Lady Wave improve to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play. “We continue to improve,” said Coach Haines.

Greenville Lady Wave, Trinity Reis. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Trinity-Reis.jpg Greenville Lady Wave, Trinity Reis. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122