Ansonia Lady Tigers play well

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Lady Tigers dropped a 3-1 Cross County Conference volleyball match to the visiting Covington Lady Buccaneers in a Saturday morning contest.

Ansonia started strong defeating the visitors 25-18 in the opening set before Covington battled back to take the next three games by scores of 25-21, 25-10 and 25-21.

The Lady Tigers returned to the win column using a Monday night 3-0 non-conference victory over the Union City Lady Indians to even their record at 4-4 on the season.

Ansonia by scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-11 to win the match in straight sets.

Kylee Winner gets a block for the Ansonia Lady Tigers in Satuday home match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_5065.jpg Kylee Winner gets a block for the Ansonia Lady Tigers in Satuday home match. Ansonia volleyball coach Darcy Buckingham watches her Lady Tigers play the visiting Covington Lady Buccs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Coach-Darcy-Buckingham.jpg Ansonia volleyball coach Darcy Buckingham watches her Lady Tigers play the visiting Covington Lady Buccs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_4831.jpg Neleh Schlarman slams a kill for the Lady Tigers in game with Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_4874.jpg Neleh Schlarman slams a kill for the Lady Tigers in game with Covington. Kenzie Singer (8) and Neleh Schlarman (15) go for a Lady Tigers block in the team’s CCC match with Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_IMG_4988.jpg Kenzie Singer (8) and Neleh Schlarman (15) go for a Lady Tigers block in the team’s CCC match with Covington. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

