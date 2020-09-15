Ansonia Lady Tigers play well

Kylee Winner gets a block for the Ansonia Lady Tigers in Satuday home match.
Ansonia volleyball coach Darcy Buckingham watches her Lady Tigers play the visiting Covington Lady Buccs.
Neleh Schlarman slams a kill for the Lady Tigers in game with Covington.
Kenzie Singer (8) and Neleh Schlarman (15) go for a Lady Tigers block in the team’s CCC match with Covington.
Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com
ANSONIA – The Ansonia Lady Tigers dropped a 3-1 Cross County Conference volleyball match to the visiting Covington Lady Buccaneers in a Saturday morning contest.
Ansonia started strong defeating the visitors 25-18 in the opening set before Covington battled back to take the next three games by scores of 25-21, 25-10 and 25-21.
The Lady Tigers returned to the win column using a Monday night 3-0 non-conference victory over the Union City Lady Indians to even their record at 4-4 on the season.
Ansonia by scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-11 to win the match in straight sets.
