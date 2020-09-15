Rammel leads Greenville girls to third-place finish, boys fifth at MVL All-Star race

GREENVILLE — For Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel, it was just another workout.

Which, was just fine with her.

Rammel crossed the finish line first at the MVL All-Star race Tuesday at Piqua Country Club, leading Greenville to a third-place finish behind Tippecanoe and Troy.

Rammel was clocked in 19:27.6, three-tenths of a second ahead of Tippecanoe’s Alex Foster.

“This was a good workout,” Rammel said. “It was great to run with the Tipp girls and I am excited I was able to help one of the Tipp girls run a PR.”

Rammel said this off-season may have been a little different — but not really.

“The only thing that really changed was who I could train with,” she said. “We are running less meets and doing more workouts. But, that is OK because I like workouts anyway.”

She was particularly excited with helping out a friend from Tippecanoe.

“It was just great to see my friend, who runs for Tippecanoe, get a PR tonight,” she said.

And Rammel understands the big picture.

“It is all about the postseason,” she said. “Everything I am doing right now is leading up to that.”

Tessa Fine gave Greenville girls two runners in the top 10, finishing eighth in 20:56.2.

Jadyn Norris was 31st in 22:06.1; while Ellasyn Bruner was 33rd in 23:11.1.

Kenzie Baker was 47th in 24:58.8, Kary Tollefson was 57th in 28:11.2 and Elise Hayes was 58th in 21:28.2.

SethShaffer led the Greenville boys to a fifth-place finish, taking 20th in 17:56.6.

Luke Rammel was 27th in 18:23.0, while Joel Hayes was 33rd in 18:46.4.

Noah Stevens took 37th in 19:07.6 and Luke Rammel was 42nd in 19:23.2.

Jacob Watson was 47th in 19:33.1 and Ashton Shaffer was 52nd in 20:16.0.

Greenville’s Seth Shaffer reacts as he crosses the finish line Tuesday at the MVL All-Star meet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_GB1.jpg Greenville’s Seth Shaffer reacts as he crosses the finish line Tuesday at the MVL All-Star meet. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Greenville’s Luke Rammel races towards the finish line Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_gb2.jpg Greenville’s Luke Rammel races towards the finish line Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Greenville’s Tessa Fine heads toward the finish line Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_greenville2-1.jpg Greenville’s Tessa Fine heads toward the finish line Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate The Greenville girls team runs at the start of the race Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_greenvilleteam.jpg The Greenville girls team runs at the start of the race Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel holds off Tippecanoe’s Alex Foster to win the MVL All-Star race Tuesday at Piqua Country Club. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_rammel3.jpg Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel holds off Tippecanoe’s Alex Foster to win the MVL All-Star race Tuesday at Piqua Country Club. Rob Kiser|Daily Advocate

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.