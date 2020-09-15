Rammel leads Greenville girls to third-place finish, boys fifth at MVL All-Star race

GREENVILLE — For Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel, it was just another workout.
Which, was just fine with her.
Rammel crossed the finish line first at the MVL All-Star race Tuesday at Piqua Country Club, leading Greenville to a third-place finish behind Tippecanoe and Troy.
Rammel was clocked in 19:27.6, three-tenths of a second ahead of Tippecanoe’s Alex Foster.
“This was a good workout,” Rammel said. “It was great to run with the Tipp girls and I am excited I was able to help one of the Tipp girls run a PR.”
Rammel said this off-season may have been a little different — but not really.
“The only thing that really changed was who I could train with,” she said. “We are running less meets and doing more workouts. But, that is OK because I like workouts anyway.”
She was particularly excited with helping out a friend from Tippecanoe.
“It was just great to see my friend, who runs for Tippecanoe, get a PR tonight,” she said.
And Rammel understands the big picture.
“It is all about the postseason,” she said. “Everything I am doing right now is leading up to that.”
Tessa Fine gave Greenville girls two runners in the top 10, finishing eighth in 20:56.2.
Jadyn Norris was 31st in 22:06.1; while Ellasyn Bruner was 33rd in 23:11.1.
Kenzie Baker was 47th in 24:58.8, Kary Tollefson was 57th in 28:11.2 and Elise Hayes was 58th in 21:28.2.
SethShaffer led the Greenville boys to a fifth-place finish, taking 20th in 17:56.6.
Luke Rammel was 27th in 18:23.0, while Joel Hayes was 33rd in 18:46.4.
Noah Stevens took 37th in 19:07.6 and Luke Rammel was 42nd in 19:23.2.
Jacob Watson was 47th in 19:33.1 and Ashton Shaffer was 52nd in 20:16.0.
