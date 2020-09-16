Lady Jets down Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets rebounded from a weekend loss at the hands of the Ft. Recovery Lady Indians with a 3-0 Cross County Conference road win over the Tri-County North Lady Panthers.
“Coming off of the tough game from Ft. Recovery, we struggled a little bit getting going, but worked together as a team and found a way to get the 3-0 win,” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun.
The Lady Jets started slow getting a 25-22 first set win to go up 1-0 on the night.
Chloe McGlinch had a big night with 13 kills and Janessa Koffer paced the defense with 20 digs in leading the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets to 25-16 and 25-17 second and third set wins in sweeping the Lady Panthers in the victory.
The Lady Jets improve to 4-0 in league play and 6-1 overall.
