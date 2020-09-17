Lady Patriots defeat Covington

COVINGTON – The Tri-Village Lady Patriots defeated the Covington Lady Buccaneers 3-1 on the road in Cross County Conference play.

“It’s always good to get a CCC win on the road,” said Tri-Village coach Chris Brewer.

The Lady Patriots took a 20-12 opening set lead over Covington on their way to a 25-18 first game win.

“Covington is an up and coming team,” Brewer said. “They have a young group. They were good last year, their junior high team played last night and they have a lot of good athletes coming up so it’s a team to watch out for in the next couple years.”

Game No. 2 had Tri-Village jumping out to a 7-3 advantage and extending its lead to 15-6 in a double digit 25-13 second set win to lead 2-0.

“I felt like the first two games we come out ready to battle,” Brewer said. “We knew what we was getting into.”

Covington took opening leads of 5-4 and 6-5 to start game three only to have the Lady Patriots even the score at 7-7 and 8-8.

The Lady Buccs pushed ahead 12-9 before the Tri-Village used a 5-0 run to lead 14-12 bringing a timeout from the Covington bench.

The game would see ties at 17-17, 18-18 and 20-20 before the Lady Buccaneers took advantage of a 5-2 run to close out third set scoring with a 25-22 win and send the match to a fourth game.

“We just lost focus a little bit in the third game unfortunately,” noted Coach Brewer. “You can’t lose focus against good teams but the girls kept their heads in it. They could have left another game go but they didn’t.”

Set No. 4 had the the Lady Patriots taking an early 6-3 advantage before Covington battle back to knot the score at 9-9. Tri-Village used a 9-4 run to lead 18-13 on their way to a 25-19 win.

“We were just a little sloppy at the net tonight but there are a couple girls that when we need to we can lean on them and we can count on them,” stated Brewer. “Lucie Morris our setter played good tonight. Meghan Downing our big right side played good tonight, so for the most part we passed well.”

“Our Labero, Caeli Updike went back and had some really good serves,” added Brewer. “I know she missed a game point in set three and that might mess with a lot of girls but it didn’t mess with her. She came back and really served good in the fourth game. That really was the difference. She got us a lead and was able to relax – and that was it.”

Tri-Village gets a Molly Scantland kill in the Lady Patriots Cross County Conference win over Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Molly-Scantland.jpg Tri-Village gets a Molly Scantland kill in the Lady Patriots Cross County Conference win over Covington. Caeli Updike (R) gets a dig for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots road win over the Lady Buccs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Caeli-Updike.jpg Caeli Updike (R) gets a dig for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots road win over the Lady Buccs. The Lady Patriots’ Lucie Morris goes up for a block in win over the Covington Lady Buccaneers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Lucie-Morris.jpg The Lady Patriots’ Lucie Morris goes up for a block in win over the Covington Lady Buccaneers. Madi Mead gets a block for the Lady Patriots in the team’s win over the homestanding Lady Buccaneers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Madi-Mead.jpg Madi Mead gets a block for the Lady Patriots in the team’s win over the homestanding Lady Buccaneers. Maria Petry slams a kill for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots Tuesday night road win over Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Maria-Petry.jpg Maria Petry slams a kill for Tri-Village in the Lady Patriots Tuesday night road win over Covington. Meghan Downing drills a kill for Tri-Village in the lady Patriots CCC win over Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Meghan-Downing.jpg Meghan Downing drills a kill for Tri-Village in the lady Patriots CCC win over Covington.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122