Lady Wave blanks West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON – The 2020 Greenville Lady Wave soccer program under the guidance of first year head coach Dave Ernst earned a Miami Valley Conference 6-0 road win over the West Carrollton Lady Pirates.

The girls have been building on and off of the field,” said Coach Ernst. “Tonight, they put it all together with a 6-0 victory over West Carrollton.”

The Lady Wave continue to show improvement as the team captured their first win of the season.

Abby Raffel had another solid match with 14-saves to notch her first shutout of the season while helping lead the Lady Wave soccer program to its first shutout dating back to August 29, 2018.

“The Defense Back four is becoming a very cohesive group and formidable group,” Coach Ernst stated. “They are able to defend and start the counter attack for the offense.”

Scoring for the Lady Wave were Makyla McFarland and Katelyn Conway, each with a goal. Taylor Gonzalez and McKenzie Pressnnall each found the back of the net scoring 2-goals on the night.

Gonzalez distributed 2-assists along with one each from Conway, Pressnall and Emmie Myers.

Abby Raffel had another solid match with 14-saves, notching her first shutout of the season.

Following the return bus ride home, the Lady Wave RANG THE BELL at the school’s Harmon Field football stadium.

The Greenville Lady Wave will be back in action with a Monday night home match with the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets with a 6 p.m. start time.

Taylor Gonzalez moves the ball for the Greenville Lady Wave soccer team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Taylor-Gonzalez.jpg Taylor Gonzalez moves the ball for the Greenville Lady Wave soccer team. Greenville’s Abby Raffel at the goal. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Abby-Rafffel.jpg Greenville’s Abby Raffel at the goal. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Lady Wave’s Katelyn Conway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Katelyn-Conway.jpg The Lady Wave’s Katelyn Conway. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Following the return bus ride home, the Lady Wave RING THE BELL at the Greenville Harmon Field football stadium. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_LW-Soccer-right-the-bell.jpg Following the return bus ride home, the Lady Wave RING THE BELL at the Greenville Harmon Field football stadium. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122