TIPP CITY – The Ansonia Tigers boys golf team defeated the Bethel Bees 183-226 in a Tuesday night matchup at Tipp City’s Homestead Golf Course.

Ansonia was led by Tyler Sink and Johnnie Bozarth with each finishing shooting a 44.. Dalton Drees carded a 45 and Mitchell Shook shot a 50 on the night.

Also competing for Ansonia was Connor Stachler and Devin McKenna.

With the win the Ansonia Tigers improves to 7-4 overall and 6-3 in Cross County Conference play.

