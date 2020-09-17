Lady Wave drops match to Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave fell to the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers 181-188 in a Tuesday MVL match at Turtle Creek Golf Couse.

“We played better today than the last time we played Xenia only losing by 7 strokes,” said Greenville coach, Tracy Haines. “We still need to work on a few things.”

The four top scores for Greenville had sophomore Kenna Jenkinson carding a 39; Leah Fry shooting a 44; Trinity Reis with a 50 and Lexi Slade rounding out the foursome with a 55 on the day.

“Leah Fry shot a personal 9 holes best of 44 today,” noted Coach Haines. We are now 7 and 4 overall. We are 3 and 2 in the conference.

Xenia’s top four had Brynna Mardis at 38; Olivia Wagner a 42; Grace Bond shooting 50 and Darby Nolen finishing with a 51.

The Lady Wave stand at 7-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson gives a thumbs up on her way to the golf tee. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Kenna-Jenkinson-Thumbs-up.jpg Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson gives a thumbs up on her way to the golf tee. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122