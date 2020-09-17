Loramie handles Covington in CCC football showdown

By Rob Kiser

COVINGTON — In a showdown for first place in the Orange Division of the CCC, Fort Loramie and traveled to Covington for a Thursday Night Lights game in a battle of unbeatens.

And after Covington got off to a great start on its opening drive, Loramie ran off 41 straight points to win 41-7 and improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Buccs drop to 3-1.

Loramie relied heavily on the trio of quarterback Collin Moore, running back Nate Meyer and receiver Logan Eilerman — along with a stingy defense — to take control of the game.

Covington went 68 yards in 11 plays on its opening possession of the game.

Quarterback Jensen Wagoner ran 30 yards on a third-and-eight down to the Fort Loramie 25-yard line and converted a fourth-and-four from the 19-yard line with a nine-yard run to the 10.

Three plays later, Duncan Cooper ran it in from four yards out and David Robinson’s PAT kick put Covington up 7-0 with 6:38 remaining in the opening quarter.

It took Loramie just 11 seconds to answer and tie the game up.

Moore went 65 yards on a quarterback keeper and just like that, the game was tied 7-7.

Covington would make just one first down the rest of the half, as Loramie scored touchdowns on its first four possessions.

Moore hooked up with Eilerman on a 50-yard pass on the Redskins next possession and Moore ran it in from one-yard out to cap a 69-yard drive as Loramie took a 14-7 lead.

Loramie then went 76 yards in 12 plays on its next possession, with Moore and Eilerman connecting three times on the drive.

Eilerman caught a 10-yard pass to convert a third-and-seven, caught a 27-yard pass to convert and third-and-four and got open in the end zone for a seven-yard TD pass from Moore on first-and-goal to make it 21-7 with 8:04 left in the first half.

After another three-and-out from the Loramie defense, Robinson recovered a Covington punt at the Loramie 28-yard line.

But, Covington could not move the ball.

Loramie went 76 yards in four plays.

Moore ran 32 yards on the first play of the drive and on a second-and-15 play, he found Eilerman on a 49-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-7.

Loramie had another chance to score late in the first half, before turning the ball over on downs on the Covington 17.

The Covington defense responded in the third quarter, as neither team was able to score.

Loramie, who also hurt itself with a number of penalties — and a drive stopping interception by Covington’s Deacon Shields — got back on the board with a drive that started late in the third quarter.

Loramie went 76 yards on three runs by Meyer, scoring on the opening play of the fourth quarter to make it 34-7.

Meyer started the drive with a 50-yard run to the Covington 26, ran 25 yards to the Bucc one-yard line on the final play of the third quarter and put it in the end zone on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

An interception on the first play after the kickoff led to Loramie’s final score.

The Redskins went 23 yards in five plays.

Eilerman caught a 17-yard pass on the drive and Meyer ran it in from one-yard out.

Moore finished with 139 yards rushing on 10 carries and completed 12 of 23 passes for 222 yards.

Eilerman had nine receptions for 197 yards.

Wagoner had 29 yards on 11 carries for Covington and completed six of 18 passes for 31 yards.

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

